In case you aren’t up-to-date on the latest The Kardashians episodes to come out, you may have missed a quick mention of an out-there beauty treatment from none other than Kim Kardashian herself: “I got a salmon sperm facial, salmon sperm injected into my face.”

While it wasn’t a major plot point of the episode, the quick remark has garnered some serious attention — and for good reason. Yes, the star has been known to try some crazy treatments, like a bloody “vampire facial,” in an effort to appear more youthful. But a facial centered around injectable salmon sperm? Yeah, that’s worth looking into a bit further...

WTF Is A Salmon Sperm Facial?

Indeed, the reality star’s unconventional skincare has created a world of questions (who decided to inject sperm into their face anyway, are the benefits even worth it, et. al). To give Bustle the tea, we’ve tapped Dr. Gabriel Chiu, board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery.

“A salmon sperm facial is the injection of Rejuran in microdroplets under the skin of the face and neck,” says Chiu. He continues to share that the main ingredient in Rejuran so happens to be the long-chain polynucleotide DNA of salmon milt (i.e. the sperm sac), as well as hyaluronic acid.

Though it may seem incredibly new age and modern, Chiu shares that salmon milt has been a hot topic in skin care for quite some time now.

“While salmon milt has been used in skin care since the 1980s, its use as a bio-stimulator has been around for about 15 years,” says Chiu. What’s more, the salmon sperm facial as we know it has been around for about nine years now.

The Benefits Of Salmon Sperm

Consuming salmon (and even fish oil) are known to be endlessly beneficial — but what exactly does salmon sperm have to offer?

“Some of the most notable benefits of the salmon sperm facial are that it smooths the texture of the skin, shrinks pores, reduces acne scars, improves skin hydration, promotes collagen production, improves fine lines, and reverses signs of aging,” says Chiu.

As for those who would most appreciate those benefits, Chiu has some thoughts. “Any skin type can benefit from the treatment, but those with skin damage from sun exposure and aging are likely to see the most [results].”

In other words: some may say it’s akin to a sort of “fountain of youth,” no matter how many days you’ve spent soaking up the sun’s rays.

There Are Some Side Effects, Too

Even the most positive outcomes, however, often come with a few downsides. “Side effects can include pain, swelling, injection marks, redness, and bruising,” says Chiu. “Additionally, there are many complaints about how painful the treatments are.”

In other words? Kimberly might just be a believer of the sentiment that “beauty is pain.”

Is Kim Kardashian Onto Something?

The serial entrepreneur is often an early adopter of unique beauty treatments — though with trial comes a fair share of error. Chiu shares which category the salmon sperm facial falls into.

“There aren’t many studies verifying the benefits and efficacy of the use of salmon-derived polynucleotides, and none as of yet on blind studies comparing it to established, FDA-approved treatments,” says Chiu. “I am also wary of the fact that one study was retracted 15 months after being published in the Journal of Korean Medical Science.”

Put plainly, the “fountain of youth” claims may sound enticing — but there isn’t really much data to back it up.

Quite candidly, Chiu says the following. “Only time will tell if the salmon sperm facial will actually gain FDA approval in the US. I’m sure that there are many who will jump on the bandwagon to exploit the latest trends, but from what I have reviewed about its claims versus actual results, I won’t be jumping on just yet.”

So, you may want to hold off on Kim’s latest treatment after all.