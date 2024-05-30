Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are putting their fallout behind them. On the May 30 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney responded to fan comments under her Instagram post which expressed gratitude to her family, including Kim, for helping with her baby shower.

“Everyone's like, ‘Kourtney's trolling,’” she said. “They think that we hate each other.” In Season 3, viewers witnessed a rift between the siblings, sparked by Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Much to Kourtney’s annoyance, Kim’s D&G collab occurred just months after her wedding to Travis Barker that was styled by the Italian fashion house.

Speaking on the May 30 episode, Kourtney explained that they’ve long gotten over the feud, adding that fans often underestimate her and Kim’s sisterly bond.

“They always say on our show, like, ‘How are they going to get through it?’ and they pick sides and everyone gets really riled up,” she said. “I'm sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme.”

Kim echoed her sister’s comments in the Season 5 episode, adding that while she sometimes comes to blows with Kourtney on camera, there’s a “huge misconception” among some viewers that they don’t like each other.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

“The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what's going on, if she needs something I'm there,” Kim said in a confessional. “If I need something she's there. We'll always be that way no matter what we're going through.”

Kourtney Breaks The Fourth Wall

Kourtney also recalled a heated phone call exchange with Kim in Season 3, in which she called her younger sibling a “narcissist” and said she’d prefer not to be part of a family group chat titled “not Kourtney.”

“By the way, I never knew the call was filmed,” Kourtney said in a fourth-wall-breaking confessional, revealing that she requested their argument be removed from the episode, but later agreed to include the footage as it was “too good.”