Kopari’s Rose Gold Body Oil Is The Secret To Soft, “Sirencore” Skin

The start of June means that summer is basically here — and it’s time to top off your ever-growing sunscreen collections.

Already in 2024, countless brands have dropped their newest cult-classic SPF-filled products. Namely, both The Outset and Glow Recipe have released ultra-unique formulas for the face, both of which leave your complexion hydrated, dewy, and without a trace of a white cast.

But if you’re in the market for a product that protects your skin *and* leaves it glistening in the sunlight, you’re in luck. Kopari has you covered with its OG body oil, which now comes in a stunning rose gold tint. Sirencore summer, anyone?

The Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow

The Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow ($42) boasts an impressive SPF 45. Akin to its predecessor, the brand’s original golden-hued Sun Shield Body Glow, the body oil is lightweight and non-sticky with a gel-like texture that seamlessly blends into the skin without any sparkling streaks.

Complementary to every skin tone — from deep to fair — its pretty, rose gold tint gives skin an ethereal appearance that’s both radiant and natural. In other words? It will make you look glowy, not glittery.

Although the formula looks super shimmery in the bottle, when it’s blended, it gives your skin a subtle radiance that glistens when the sunlight hits it.

What’s more, it’s filled with nourishing ingredients that feel like a luxe treat to apply.

Key Ingredients

Macadamia Oil: This nutty oil is a natural anti-inflammatory that softens and hydrates skin.

This nutty oil is a natural anti-inflammatory that softens and hydrates skin. Hibiscus Oil: Rich in antioxidants, this flower-based oil helps moisturize skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Rich in antioxidants, this flower-based oil helps moisturize skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Coconut Oil: An ultimate multi-tasker, this ingredient deeply conditioning.

An ultimate multi-tasker, this ingredient deeply conditioning. Vitamin E: This is a powerful antioxidant that protects skin from environmental stressors and combats dryness with its hydrating properties.

An Unfiltered Review

In need of some new sparkling SPF for the hot summer months ahead? Here is an honest and unfiltered review of the Kopari Rose Gold Body Glow.

Hello, Summertime Staple: “I have high standards for body SPF, and this one has exceeded all of them. The texture is unique and more gel-like than I was expecting — it does leave a sheen on the skin, so if you prefer something that feels more invisible, this might not be the right SPF for you. But if you want your limbs to glisten, glow, and reflect light like you've just spent a few days basking in the sun, this will be your summer staple. I love that it instantly hydrates my skin when I use it, and the rose gold tint adds a hint of healthy color. I won't be traveling without it.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG