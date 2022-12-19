Beauty
TikTok's Siren Makeup Obsession Proves Mermaidcore Is Here To Stay
From subtle ocean-inspired beauty moments to major mermaid realism.
In beauty, couture fashion, pop culture, and beyond — all things mermaid-inspired have been having their main character moment. And as a pisces gworl myself, I personally co-sign the subtle oceanic motifs and sensual siren vibes seen in increasingly unique ways across countless categories.
On the screen, for example, sirens have had their moment throughout the breakout, cult-watched show Wednesday. And with a trailer that truly had the internet buzzing, The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey has quickly become one of the most highly-anticipated live action films, dropping in May 2023.
In the world of beauty, the word “mermaid” has been most often associated with long, tousled hair in past years. And while we are still seeing A-listers playing with the goddess-like trend (like, say, Khloé Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens to name a few mermaid hair stans) — the big siren energy has only seemingly amplified throughout 2022, now making its way into the world of makeup, skin, and even manicures.
With so much interest and intrigue surrounding sirens as of late — ICYWW, there is a niche community called MermaidTok that discusses the possibility of mermaids’ existence — subtle (and not so subtle) references to the ocean-dwelling mythical creatures have been taking centerstage.