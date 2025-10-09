If you’ve spent any time online in the past few years, chances are you’ve been Krissed — aka blindsided by that clip of Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade,” usually at the end of a totally fake headline. But yesterday, Oct. 8, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch pulled her own reverse Kris, dropping a very real beauty bombshell of her own.

In an Instagram post from her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton, she sits makeup-free in a salon chair, lip-syncing to Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hotter?” as Appleton mixes bleach. The video then cuts to the big reveal: a sleek, icy platinum blonde bob.

Kris Jenner’s Platinum Bob

In her own post later that evening, Jenner showed off her new hairdo, writing, “We had a fun little blonde moment tonight!”

Of course, the platinum color is a bold departure from her signature raven pixie. The icy hue is a cool, nearly-white blonde with black shadow roots — a notoriously difficult color to achieve. But in the hands of Appleton, a go-to celebrity colorist, the result looks flawless.

Her styling was just as sleek. Worn with a deep side part and the slightest flip at the end, the blunt bob perfectly frames the momager’s jawline while highlighting her recent glow-up, which she revealed in August.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” the cover star told Vogue Arabia. “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself... For me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

With her 70th birthday just weeks away, Jenner is clearly in refresh mode, and her followers are loving it. “That’s hot,” Paris Hilton commented. Appleton chimed in, saying, “Love that you reinvent yourself and are having fun doing it.”

Momager Mode

Jenner isn’t the only one in her family privy to a recent hair switch-up. Last month, Kourtney Kardashian debuted a wispy fringe. Then, at Paris Fashion Week, Kim turned heads in a jet-black pixie wig — a not-so-subtle nod to her mother’s signature hairstyle. (Was it a tribute?)

But don’t expect Jenner’s platinum blonde bob to stick for very long. During Wednesday’s Shark Beauty event, she told Appleton that she liked experimenting with it “just for the day,” according to Us Weekly. “I mean, you know me,” she said, “I’ll be back to the black tomorrow.”

Still, with The Kardashians returning to Hulu on Oct. 23, her hair transformation feels very well-timed. Maybe you really did just get Krissed. Once again, in matters of business and bleach, Jenner proved she’s still running the show.