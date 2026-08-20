For Kristen Bell, playing dress-up is just part of the job. You might know her as the adventurous Princess Anna in Frozen, irreverent Eleanor Shellstrop in The Good Place, or snarky teen P.I. Veronica Mars, but now the actor is stepping into a new role as L’Oréal Paris’ newest global ambassador.

On Aug. 19, Bell was announced as the beauty brand’s newest global face, and her first order of business was putting her own spin on its iconic “You're Worth It” tagline.

“You’re Worth It’ isn’t something L’Oréal Paris gave women — the worth was always ours,” Bell said in a press statement. “What they gave us was permission to say it out loud. That’s the part that gets me. It isn’t about being made to feel valuable. It’s about a brand that handed women the mic before anyone else thought to.”

In the campaign, Bell reminds viewers that, beyond her acting career, she’s also “a mom, a dog lover,” and “very competitive.” While the narrator jokes that Bell might not be the most reliable texter, she still manages to navigate the chaos of raising teens, take big swings, and never dull down her zest for life — or, as Bell puts it, her “joie de vivre.” She is, as she proudly declares in the new spot, “worth it.”

Upon joining the L’Oréal Paris family, Bell highlighted a few of her favorite products from the brand, including the glossy Hyaluron Lip Oil, lash-lengthening Extensionist Mascara, and iconic 24-Hour Midnight Cream.

Bell joins a roster that also includes fellow ambassadors Simone Ashley, Jane Fonda, Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner, and more. Beyond her extensive acting resume, which spans television, film, and theater, Bell has also made recent appearances outside of Hollywood — including a performance at a Savannah Bananas game. She is also an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness, environmental sustainability, and children’s well-being.

“Kristen is a true force — she blends an unapologetic self-assurance with a genuine, down-to-earth warmth that immediately commands respect and connection,” Laura Branik, President of L’Oréal Paris USA, said in a statement. “Welcoming her to L’Oréal Paris is a defining moment.”