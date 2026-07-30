Kylie Jenner has built a beauty empire since launching her first Lip Kit in 2015, but fragrance holds a particularly personal significance for her. When I spoke with her ahead of Cosmic’s 2024 launch, she passionately described the inspiration behind her debut scent — which came from none other than her mom, Kris Jenner. “Growing up, my mom had this beautiful floral fragrance that she would wear all the time, so [creating this] was really nostalgic for me,” she said.

Since then, the beauty mogul has expanded her fragrance collection with the Cosmic range, a lineup of sultry gourmand scents anchored by warm amber notes. Now, Jenner is introducing a new chapter in her perfume universe with Mood Stones — a trio of fragrances designed to capture a different mood, feeling, or version of yourself.

The collection includes Cashmere Muse, a serene floral musk; Blush Wood, a sensual floral-meets-wood scent; and Velvet Brew, a bold, spicy blend with a touch of sweetness. While the Cosmic collection had an olfactory throughline, the Mood Stones fragrances each have their own distinct personality — which is exactly the point. “I really wanted to create these as an embodiment of my versatility,” Jenner said in a statement. “There’s beauty in the multifaceted, and I wanted to embrace the notion that you can be more than one thing.”

Ahead, meet the three scents — and their moods — behind Jenner’s newest fragrance collection.

Cashmere Muse

Cashmere Muse feels like the fragrance equivalent of a slow morning. To me, it’s the sweetest scent in the collection, but it wears more like a skin scent than any of the previous releases. Bergamot and mandarin blossom open with a fresh brightness before creamy frangipani and ylang ylang soften into a cozy, calming base of tonka absolute and salted musk. The result is comforting without feeling heavy — the kind of scent that lingers close to the skin and makes you want to take a deep breath.

Blush Wood

Blush Wood is meant to evoke the feeling of an enchanted afternoon — a vibe I find completely fitting for its woody-floral blend. It opens with a powdery rose accord, balanced by juicy apple. Honeysuckle and creamy gardenia conjure the feeling of wandering through a blooming garden at golden hour, then the vanilla absolute and cedarwood base bring the flirty notes into a more inviting and sophisticated territory.

Velvet Brew

Velvet Brew is the boldest fragrance in the Mood Stones collection — and I have to agree. It's also the most unexpected, offering a sensual take on a coffee fragrance inspired by late nights in sultry lounges. Creamy hazelnut and juicy plum create an enticing opening before coffee flower and orange blossom add a soft floral edge. As it dries down, roasted coffee and patchouli oil envelop the skin in a warm, spicy aroma that's nearly impossible to stop sniffing. It’s become my favorite of the three.