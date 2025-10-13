It’s already been 10 years since one of the most iconic moments in recent beauty history: Kylie Jenner’s “King Kylie” era. The name — stemming from her handle on Snapchat — became synonymous with matte lips, teal hair, and fabulous mid-2010s manicures, as well as the phenomenon that was (and still is) Kylie Cosmetics.

Back in 2022, the mogul took to social media to ask fans what they would want to see if she ever made a King Kylie-themed collection. One person mentioned skull packaging. Another said they needed a glittery gloss. Others demanded all things teal — one of the hues that truly defined the time.

Cut to 2025, and it’s officially here. To mark the anniversary of her brand, Jenner recently shared a fun video campaign on Snapchat, as well as several posts on Instagram announcing the launch of the limited-edition King Kylie Collection, officially available Oct. 18 — and the entire campaign is a 2016 dream, as well as proof that King Kylie is so back.

King Kylie’s Teal Manicure

Naturally, the throwback wouldn’t be complete without a matching mani moment — and nothing screams “Tumblr” quite like teal nail polish, which Jenner rocked in her Instagram Stories to tease the return of her alter ego. ICYMI, the entrepreneur started the transition from Kim K’s baby sister to billionaire beauty guru when she dyed her hair the aquamarine hue back in 2014. Once that happened, her infamous Lip Kits weren’t far behind.

As a subtle callback, Jenner rocked a French manicure by @nailsbyzola in the Money For Nails polish shade “$ Talks” — a perfect teal glitter.

The artist also did another mani for the mogul — this time for her King Kylie campaign — featuring the word “KING,” with one letter on each nail. The polish? Another deep teal, this time in a bold metallic.

The sparkly set complemented Jenner’s silver crown, glittery teal body paint, and eyeshadow.

2016 Makeup FTW

After years of “clean beauty” and barely-there blush, 2016 makeup is finally making a comeback. It has been taking over TikTok, where makeup artists are drawing on brows, painting on matte foundation, and baking it all with a Beautyblender.

The trend will only continue to grow with the King Kylie launch. This look was, after all, Jenner’s signature that year. To bring it back, she wore a dark matte lip, defined liner, lengthy lashes, and eyeshadow that matched her teal mani. She also rocked sculpted blush and overstated contour on her nose and cheeks — all emblems of the era.

It’ll be easy to recreate with the King Kylie line, which includes a California license-plate shaped eyeshadow palette inspired by her 2015 hair colors, lip glazes reminiscent of her first glosses, and the best-selling Matte Lip Kits that will be re-released in packaging and shades that are steeped in nostalgia.

If the early Kylie years defined a generation of beauty lovers, this revival proves they’re not done reliving it just yet.