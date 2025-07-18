Sometimes a single color defines an era. For the 2010s, it was undoubtedly “Millennial teal.” This bright shade of green-ish blue paired perfectly with the era’s chevron skirts and owl necklaces, and it was often spotted next to its counterpart, brown.

Thanks to TikTok, the throwback hue is slowly making its way back into today’s trends. At first, it was nothing but a joke — “Haha, remember the chokehold teal had on us in 2014?” But its cheuginess has evolved into a legit appeal, especially when it comes to nails.

Teal just happens to be a classic vacation manicure color anyway, which makes its resurgence especially fitting for summer.

The best part? It’s nostalgic in all the right ways. One swipe of teal polish can transport you back to high school, when your closet held eight identical tank tops and you begged your parents to paint your room “Hidden Sea Glass.”

For the past 10 years, teal has been left behind in favor of Barbie pink, silver chrome, Brat green, cerulean blue, and butter yellow. But if you’re ready to bring it back — and relive your glory days — these “Millennial teal” manicure ideas are the perfect place to start.

1 2014 Fantasy Instagram/@magicalgirlmanis To fully live out your early 2000s fantasy, go for a wash of pure teal on your nails, like OPI’s “I’m Yacht Leaving” or Essie’s “In The Cab-ana.” This would also look so cute on your toes.

2 Teal Tips Instagram/@blissmaplelawn A bright teal makes for a stunning yet unexpected French tip. It’s also a fun way to ease into the color, especially if it gives you flashbacks to your awkward phase in 2016.

3 All That Glitters Instagram/@need_more_fingers An easy way to spice up a plain mani? Paint some glitter polish over a teal base. It’s giving Limited Too.

4 Just A Hint Instagram/@beauty_byhollie_ Trace a soft circle of teal around your nail bed, then fill the center with a glossy pink. The color combo is equal parts nostalgic and pretty.

5 Dynamic Duo Instagram/@camisnailss Only true Millennials will appreciate the teal and brown color combo — which happens to look amazing on your nails. To bring the duo into 2025, add gold chrome accents and 3D details.

6 Silver Swirls TikTok/thenaillologist More of a silver girly? This metallic shade looks great next to teal, too. Combine swirls and varying shades of green-blue, aquamarine, and turquoise for a 2016-meets-2025 vibe.

7 3D Aquamarine Instagram/@insitu.laboratory Give your teal mani design a mermaidcore twist by adding 3D water droplets and wave details. This French-style set is both trendy and a throwback.

8 Colorful Chrome Instagram/@beautyspace_charlotte A chrome finish always looks great, and this mani proves Millennial teal is no exception. The metallic glaze adds dimension that screams, “Give me back my Christina Aguilera CD!”