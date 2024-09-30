After spending the last decade growing her cosmetics empire, it’s fair to say Kylie Jenner is incredibly beauty savvy. So when she films a GRWM, you know it’s going to be good.

On Sept. 28, Jenner shared a vlog on Instagram that documented a day in her life during Paris Fashion Week, complete with a Schiaparelli fitting (casual), an extensive glam sesh, and a sneak peek of what it’s like to experience a show from the front row. But before immersing herself in the glamour of the stylish festivities, Jenner began her day by applying a $10 breastfeeding must-have.

As a mother of two, it’s not surprising that Jenner had the product on hand. If you were expecting her to use the product as a nipple cream, however, think again.

Kylie’s Nipple Cream Hack

In the Instagram Reel, Jenner jump-started Day 1 of PFW by washing her face and applying some hydrating skin care products to her makeup-free complexion. For the final step of her morning routine, she pulled out Lansinoh’s Lanolin Nipple Cream — a purple tube that’s widely recognized by moms. The thing is, she didn’t use it to “soothe and protect sore nipples” as the product intends. Instead, Jenner confidently and casually applied the cream to her lips.

“Nipple cream for your lips is like, the best secret,” she says in the video.

Despite having a wide variety of lip products from Kylie Cosmetics at her disposal, Jenner turns to this unexpected item for extra hydration post-cleansing. Why, exactly? The nipple cream is made with 100% natural and ethically sourced lanolin, a wax secreted by the sebaceous glands of wool-bearing animals that works to repair the skin’s natural barrier by replenishing essential lipids without further irritating the sensitive area (which gets extra dry and damaged while breastfeeding). Just imagine what a product like that could do for dry, cracked lips.

It’s also petroleum, paraben, and preservative-free, and thanks to a unique ultra-purification process, the baby-safe product doesn’t need to be removed before nursing. In other words, it can be applied directly to your lips with no cause for concern.

Plus, to Jenner’s credit, the lotion does give her lips an extra glossy shine in the video.

The *Exact* $10 Nipple Cream She Used

If you feel so inclined to put Jenner’s nipple cream hack to the test, you can grab a tube of the soothing solution for $10 on the Lansinoh website.