The Jenner sisters have been a bit quiet throughout fashion month so far, seemingly skipping out on the festivities in New York City, London, and Milan (save for Kendall’s dramatic reveal of her honey-blonde hair on Sept. 11).

All at once, however, both Kendall and Kylie happened to step out for the always-anticipated Schiaparelli show in Paris — where Kendall walked the runway and Kylie sat front row to support her older sister.

While Kendall’s sleek bun moment was undoubtedly gorgeous, it was Kylie’s retro curls that truly caught my attention.

Kylie Jenner’s Chic Retro Curls

Although Kylie was only a guest at the Schiaparelli show on Sept. 26, she turned heads all the same.

Wearing a classic, figure-hugging black gown (by Schiaparelli, of course), Jenner looked stunning — but it was her hair that took the look to the next level. Styled by her go-to hair guru Jesus Guerrero, the beauty mogul sported larger-than-life swooping Old Hollywood-esque curls that extended from a nostalgic side part. Adding a total retro flair to the vibe, a single curl was placed above her brow, rolling towards her hairline.

Though the exact products used on her espresso brunette tresses have yet to be revealed, it’s clear Guerrero styled it with major shine — likely with some finishing oil and soft-hold hairspray.

Her *Exact* Glam Breakdown

As for Kylie’s makeup? Her beat was the icing on her oh-so-glamorous cake.

Luckily, Jenner’s right-hand makeup artist — Ariel Tejada — shared the lineup of Kylie Cosmetics products he used to achieve the look.

To create a naturally radiant base, Tejada first started with the Skin Tint Blurring Elixir in shade 5N ($32), before adding a bit more coverage with the Power Plush Longwear Concealer in the slightly lighter hue 4.5C ($27). For dimension and color on her cheeks, he then went in with the Lip & Cheek Glow Balm in Feelings Neutral ($20).

For Kylie’s eyes, Tejada mixed shades from both The Smokey Palette ($32) and The Classic Matte Palette ($32), before finishing off with a few coats of the Kylash Volume Mascara ($24) on both top and bottom lashes.

Last but not least, her subdued lip combo of the evening was made up of the Precision Pout Lip Liner in Cappuccino ($17) topped with the Gloss Drip in Underestimated ($18).

Et voilà.