Before she was the youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner was known to fans as “King Kylie.” This iconic era of hers was at its peak during the 2010s, during which her hair was pastel, her Tumblr account reigned, and she dressed in an edgy style.

While her King Kylie days are behind her, sometimes Jenner reminds her followers of her angsty cool-girl past. In September 2024, for example, the beauty mogul brought back her teal hair, which she showed off on Instagram with her equally nostalgic near-black nails. Recently, she debuted another King Kylie-coded manicure — and it featured the coolest 3D details.

Kylie Jenner’s Studded French Mani

On Thursday, May 1, Jenner posted a photo with her longtime BFF Stassie Karanikolaou with the caption: “travel day w bae.” Despite their luxe travel plans (they took the star’s private jet, FYI), the two were dressed in sweatpants to stay cozy for their cross-country jaunt.

To offset her casual attire, Jenner also showed off the details of her manicure. Her almond-shaped tips were painted in a classic French design, but with milky blue polish in place of white. Taking her set to the next level, though, was the row of silver studs outlining each tip.

Jenner was on a flight to Miami to celebrate friend Hailey Bieber at a private dinner for Rhode Skin. While in Florida, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her mani in multiple Insta snaps that proved how versatile the edgy look is. From holding a can of her latest business venture, Sprinter, to taking selfies, her nails were an effortlessly eye-catching detail in every shot.

Instagram/@KylieJenner

How To Get Studded Nails

Masterminded by Jenner’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, the mani straddles the line between being pretty and cool, thanks to the soft pastel blue polish combined with 3D silver studs.

With angsty beauty back in a big way, trust Jenner to provide the ultimate inspo for an elegant manicure with a bit of edge.

If you’re looking for an easy way to elevate a simple nail look, try studs. They look chic as a French tip outline, though you can also opt to cover your entire nail with them. Pro tip: choose gold or silver based on your preferred jewelry tone.