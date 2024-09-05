The year is 2014. A young Kylie Jenner, not long before her days as a billionaire-status founder of Kylie Cosmetics, was lovingly referred to as “King Kylie.” Her jewelry was often silver, her wardrobe was 50 shades of black, and her natural espresso brunette hair was often dyed a vibrant color like bubblegum pink.

For the pop culture-loving, Tumblr-scrolling girlies at the time, one look ruled them all: her shoulder-length bob that went from near-black to teal. And as of the fall of 2024 — an entire 10 years later — Jenner has revived the endlessly iconic look.

Kylie Jenner Now Has Teal Hair

On Sept. 5 — the same day of a new Khy fashion drop — Jenner made an impromptu post on Instagram with a series of car-bound selfies. Wearing a modernly cut plain white tee and minimal glam, the reality star revealed her deep teal hair color.

The caption is no doubt a reference to her 2014 look, as she wrote, “teal the end of time” — and, according to the still-buzzing comment section, her followers are obsessed.

“MY KING,” “all hail King Kylie,” and “I smelled the King Kylie era” are just a few of the replies written on her post.

Adding to the total 2014 energy, Jenner was also rocking a few silver rings and a glossy near-black nail polish — specifically, OPI’s Lincoln Park After Dark, as her manicurist Zola Ganzorigt revealed.

Jenner has kept her hair long and natural for quite some time, typically experimenting with different colors and lengths via wigs. Although it’s yet to be confirmed, this color is likely a wig, too (sorry, King Kylie stans).

Is King Kylie Officially Back?

Teal hair? Silver jewelry? Black nail polish? Jenner’s King Kylie era was defined by her edgy and ever-changing style — but the moniker’s connotations go beyond her aesthetic.

To go with her daring looks, the King Kylie era is best described as a season of not giving a single f**k about what people thought about her.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner opened up to her older sister, Kendall, about how the public’s perception of her deeply affects how she feels. And although she only posted a series of teal hair selfies, perhaps it’s a subtle way of saying she’s no longer letting the internet or media own how she perceives herself.