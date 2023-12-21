Lauren Wolfe’s Favorite TikTok Beauty Trend Of 2023 Was This Glowy Look

2023’s biggest beauty trends largely gained their wings on TikTok.

A new generation of influencers, too, have used the platform’s virality to launch their own careers. Lauren Wolfe — a New York City-based beauty, fashion, and lifestyle creator who has found her community in like-minded Gen Z viewers — is one of them, amassing a following of over one million on the platform.

Just in time for the holidays, Wolfe partnered with brand Burt’s Bees and shared more about her favorite buys from the brand, the changes she makes to her beauty routine in the winter, TikTok trends she loved in 2023, and more.

What are your favorites from Burt’s Bees’ holiday lineup?

“I am loving the Hand Cream Trio Holiday Gift Set because the scents are amazing and the cream is super hydrating. It’s great that there are three creams and they are mini-sized, because you can throw one in every bag.

“I have always been a big fan of the Burt’s Bees lip balms and lip color products. One of the sets in my bundle is the Burt’s Bees Mistletoe Kiss Holiday Gift Set , which includes a Pomegranate Lip Balm , Tinted Lip Balm in Hibiscus and Lip Shimmer in Peony .”

Which three makeup essentials do you always keep in your bag these days?

“I always keep the Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Red Dahlia in my bag. I’ve been using it for over 10 years. Also a Rare Beauty Lip Liner and the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer.”

How does your approach to makeup and skin care change during the winter months?

“My skin can get really dry, but I’m also prone to breakouts, so I’m always trying to find the best products that will moisturize my skin but not clog my pores. I love the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream for overnight, and I’ll put a Hero Pimple Patch over any breakouts I have. I also love to do HydraFacials when my skin needs an extra boost.

“Since my skin can be drier, I will use more moisturizing makeup products. Instead of powders, I look for the liquid or cream version of products, like Rare Beauty’s Liquid Blush and Milk Makeup’s Bronzer Sticks.”

Thinking back on 2023, what were some of your favorite trends?

“I love how this year the makeup felt so much fresher and more natural than in years past — it feels more timeless. I liked the latte makeup trend, for example, with all the brown tones that bring out the warmth in your skin and make you look like you have a year-round summer glow.

“I’m not sure if this was a trend, but the focus on tiny steps and habits that are easy to incorporate but make big, long-lasting changes. I learned that eating vegetables first, followed by protein, and carbs last reduces your glucose spike, as does walking after a meal.”

In 2024, are there any beauty trends that you would love to see more of?

“I will always love a dark neutral, super glossy lip, so definitely that. I wouldn’t be surprised to see side parts become more popular, too.

“I’m really hoping to see are more fun variations of slicked-back styles. That hairstyle got me through summer in the city, so I would love to see some different takes on that.”