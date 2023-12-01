Throughout 2023, both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have ruled the music industry with their record-breaking tours. And, as of late, both icons have created movies to celebrate the experience.

In a show of support on Oct. 11, Queen Bey made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Swift’s Eras Tour movie. On Nov. 30 in London, Swift returned the favor — along with her bestie, Blake Lively — by attending the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

Besides being an A-list example of women supporting women, the latter affair featured some noteworthy beauty looks — including the one worn by Swift herself, which may have been an easter egg for what’s to come from the star.

Taylor Swift’s Deep Side Part

In a dazzling silver dress — that was no doubt inspired by the vibe of the Renaissance tour ’fits — Swift was truly a standout beauty at the premiere’s star-studded red carpet.

Ditching her signature bangs for the evening, the “Midnights” singer styled her hair in a deep side part, with her cool-toned blonde lengths placed in a slick, old Hollywood-style swoop that cascaded down her back in softly undone curls.

To match her sparkly gown, Swift wore a silvery glitter eyeshadow, which she paired with a classic red lipstick.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

If Swift’s look is at all familiar, it may be because she’s strategically evoking one of her earlier eras.

The Reputation Era Is Upon Us

Loyal Swifties are well aware that the singer has an infatuation with leaving some easter eggs that hint at what’s to come for the artist — and her beauty look on the Renaissance red carpet was no different.

On the heels of her anticipated “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album release, fans are eager to uncover which era may be re-recorded next. Along with some other interesting easter eggs, Swift’s most recent red carpet glam is truly all the evidence needed to know that “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” is likely coming next.

Not only is the red lip and sleek side part combination indicative of her 2017 era, but especially when paired with a silver bedazzled dress, the overall look is serving serious “Look What You Made Me Do” music video vibes — specifically, that famous scene when she’s in the bathtub covered in jewels.

Blake Lively *Also* Rocked A Side Part

Blake Lively — one of Swift’s besties — was also in attendance at the London premiere, and styled her hair in a similar ’do, with her golden blonde strands parted to the side with some bouncy curls.

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage/Getty Images

ICYWW, middle parts have reigned for quite a few years now, as a large portion of Gen Zers believe that side parts are “cheugy.”

Late last year, Kim Kardashian made the case for the controversial hair part, dropping a look that revived the Millennial-loved vibe. And Swift and Lively have officially made the side part chic again, making the hairstyle a likely contender for 2024’s most unexpected breakout beauty trend. Welp, Taylor: Look what you made me do.