For those who thought NYFW week ended in September, you thought wrong. On Thursday Oct. 17, Giorgio Armani gave the Spring/Summer 2025 fashion season one last hurrah by hosting his first runway show since 2013. Celebrating the reopening of his New York City Madison Avenue store, the Italian designer gathered a cluster of A-list celebs to the Upper East Side Park Avenue Armory to view his highly anticipated collection and commemorate the launch.

One such attendee was actress and Bustle’s favorite It-girl Lili Reinhart, who decided to take us along for her journey — giving us a peek into what it’s really like to get ready for and attend the hottest ticket in town. Reinhart shared how she gets a last-minute boost of energy, her favorite concealer, thoughts on the collection, and how she likes to end the night (it involves Love Is Blind and Chinese takeout — relatable!).

Below, you’ll find all the details on Lili Reinhart’s getting ready process.

Courtesy of Lili Reinhart Courtesy of Lili Reinhart 1 / 2

“We’re getting ready for a very exciting night with Armani beauty. I’m attending the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show in New York and having a late afternoon cappuccino to start.”

Courtesy of Lili Reinhart Courtesy of Lili Reinhart 1 / 2

“Getting ready to start glam with my makeup artist Cedric Jolivet and hairstylist Owen Gould. We’re going for a simple pulled back bun and a silvery-shimmer eye look. Armani beauty’s Luminous Silk Concealer has been a staple of mine for years — it’s perfect for my under eyes and covering any redness.”

Courtesy of Lili Reinhart

“My very glamorous, sparkly dress for the special occasion. I love the navy blue and plunging neckline. And it’s Giorgio Armani, of course.”

Courtesy of Lili Reinhart

“Finishing touches before we head out for the night.”

Courtesy of Lili Reinhart Courtesy of Lili Reinhart 1 / 2

“A little selfie in the car on the way there. [Also,] forced these stylish boys to take a selfie with me.”

Courtesy of Lili Reinhart Courtesy of Lili Reinhart 1 / 2

“The entire collection was stunning. It was such a special experience with Mr. Armani showing in New York for the first time in almost a decade. [I’m] also now a true believer that every fashion show needs a dog. Or maybe I need to start bringing Milo to events.”

Courtesy of Lili Reinhart

“Ending my glamorous night with some Chinese takeout and reality tv.”