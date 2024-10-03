Although Paris Fashion Week has ended, the fashion and beauty inspo it served will live in fashion week history (and rent-free in my mind). From the reverse cut-out bangs at Mugler to powder-white inner corners at Issey Miyake and glossy peach lids at Rabanne, the French fashion houses did not disappoint with their runway hair and makeup looks — churning out styles that everyone will be obsessed with for the rest of the year.

One brand, in particular, popped out with glam that is sure to have the beauty girlies in a chokehold for the holiday season: At Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2025 show, several models stunned in sequined black eyeliner as they strutted down the catwalk. This was not glitter or sparkles, but actual sequins that were carefully placed along a thick stripe of jet black-colored liquid liner.

To get the look, Chanel makeup artists used the Stylo Yeux Waterproof liner in the upper waterline followed by tracing a thin, straight line across the base of the upper eyelashes using the Le Liner de Chanel in 512 Noir Profond.

Then, for the pièce de résistance, an adhesive strip of sequins — created by Chanel — was placed over the liner for that utterly chic twinkle. The finishing touch was painting models’ upper lashes with the Le Volume de Chanel in 10 Noir.

To let the sequined eyeliner be the star of your glam, keep the rest of your beat minimal and glowy. At the Chanel show, the makeup artists used the Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch with the Le Correcteur de Chanel to create an even base, then applied the Joues Contraste Intense in Rose Ardent to the middle of the cheeks for a pinky flush. Lastly, the Baume Essentiel in Transparent added that Moo Deng-like glass-skin finish, and the Rouge Coco Flash in 54 Boy worked as a barely-there pink lip.

Not only is this incredibly wearable (I will be recreating it immediately), but it’s the perfect way to elevate your makeup look as the holiday season approaches. Ditch your iridescent shadow or glittered lips, and let sequin-covered liner be the star of your face.

