The first time Lily Gladstone stepped onto the red carpet — right around this time last May — she was there to celebrate her starring role in the film Killers of the Flower Moon, which was nominated for the prestigious Festival de Cannes Award. One year later, she’s back at the seaside event, this time as the first-ever honored jury member with a Native American background.

The actor is part of the Blackfeet and Nez Perce Tribal Nations, and earlier this year, became the first Native American to be nominated for the Oscars’ Best Actress. Throughout awards season (during which she received many nods), she made it a point to champion other Indigenous artists, and wore clothing and accessories from designers including Jamie Okuma, Elias Jade Not Afraid, and Keri Ataumbi. At the Cannes opening ceremony on May 14th, she did it again, this time putting the spotlight on a Native American beauty brand.

Gladstone’s shimmering blue eyeshadow came courtesy of Indigenous-owned Prados Beauty. Founded by Cece Meadows, who is a proud Xicana and Indigena, Prados Beauty has offered a line of artful eyeshadow palettes, faux mink lashes, and more since 2019.

“I wanted to play off of her deep blue Gucci gown with modern-day, ’70s disco eyes and glowing, luminous skin,” says Nick Barose, the celebrity makeup artist behind the radiant, eye-centric look.

To create the look, Barose used the shimmery cerulean shades from the Prados Beauty Healing Waters 6 Pan Eyeshadow Palette ($18). He then completed the blue eye moment with the Lisa Eldridge Seamless Glide Eye Pencil in Cinder Smoke ($30) and a blue-tinted mascara by the name of Le Blue Bérénice by Le Rouge Français ($45), applied to both top and bottom lashes.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the rest of Gladstone’s glam, Barose kept thing fresh and youthful with a soft pop of blush and a pink-toned gloss on her lips.

To create a dewy, moisturized canvas, Barose prepped the skin with luxe skin care essentials from Beau Domaine, as well as the Byroe Truffle Eye Serum ($114) and Mojito Lip Mask ($55) for a little extra hydration in those sensitive areas.

He then used Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation ($61), which he blended in with a damp sponge for a lit-from-within glow, and topped it off with the brand’s Elevated Glow Highlighter in Cosmic Rose ($38). Lastly, the apples of her cheeks were colored with the coral-colored Le Rouge Français Cream Blush in Néfertiti ($34).

To up Gladstone’s old-Hollywood flair on the carpet, celeb-loved hairstylist Marc Mena styled her deep ebony tresses in smooth, rounded waves with a handful of Better Not Younger styling products.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Without a doubt, Gladstone takes every opportunity to use her platform for Native American and Indigenous visibility — and looks absolutely gorgeous while doing it.