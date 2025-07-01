Sabrina Carpenter's Blair Waldorf-Coded Side Part Is A Win For Millennials

Sabrina Carpenter is a hair icon. Whether she’s wearing her signature bombshell blowout or embracing her natural curls, she consistently delivers Pinterest board-worthy styles. So, when the singer dons a once-cheugy hair trend, there’s a high chance it’s about to make a comeback.

Yes, millennials, it’s time to rejoice — just last week, the “Espresso” songstress traded her voluminous waves for a sleek side part. As a 26-year-old, she’s a card-carrying member of Gen Z — the generation that famously attacked this style — which makes her recent ‘do all the more significant.

Sabrina’s Side Part

Carpenter said it herself in a viral Redken ad: she “knows a thing or two about a great bang.” When she appeared on the red carpet with a side-swept bang straight out of Gossip Girl, fans took note.

The “Manchild” singer attended the Dior show for Paris Fashion Week on June 27 donning a structured gray blazer, pleated skirt, and peep-toe pumps. She paired the modest look with her blonde lengths styled into a deep side part and curled at the ends, and accessorized with a single black hair clip — a very Blair Waldorf-coded touch.

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The hairstyle made Carpenter look nearly unrecognizable since her signature fluffy curtain bangs were pinned back.

The Return Of The Side Part

Stylists have been calling out the side part’s comeback. Julie Dickson, a New York City-based hairstylist at Joon Drop, previously told Bustle that “side parts are a must” for summer 2025. With Carpenter’s seal of approval, the millennial look is certainly set for a revival.

If you’ve spent years parting your hair straight down to the middle, the switch back to the side might feel like too great a change. Thankfully, there’s a softer transition for those looking to try something new. Enter the “older sister side part.” In a viral TikTok, creator @rachelocool shared how to get the subtle early 2000s look.

Using a metal tail comb, first part your hair down the center. From there, draw a diagonal line, about an inch long, from your hairline. Flip this section over to the opposite side of your part for volume. Then, using the comb, draw a line from the end of that section back to your middle part. This will create a perfect swoop, delivering a chic side part that channels Cher Horowitz of Clueless, not your middle school emo phase.