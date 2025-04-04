Lindsay Lohan is back and better than ever. The actor and new mom’s return to the biz has served as a reminder to everyone that you can’t go wrong with a classic — literally.

Before giving audiences a first screening of her upcoming film (and highly anticipated sequel) Freakier Friday, Lohan took some time to stun on the red carpet. In an elegantly draped gown and a diamond necklace, her look was very old Hollywood.

To complement her dress, the Parent Trap star opted for simple makeup, subtle waves — and the most classic manicure out there.

Lindsay Lohan’s French Manicure

On April 3, Lohan showed up at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in all her head-turning glamour. As she walked the red carpet, she showed off her creamy “almond milk” blonde locks (styled into gorgeous old Hollywood waves and a deep side part) and radiant skin. To complete her traditional yet chic vibes for the evening, she sported a traditional French manicure.

With her long black gown and diamond jewelry adorning her neck, ears, and fingers, Lohan’s nails — shaped into almond-style tips — are proof you can never go wrong with a classic.

Getty Images/Ethan Miller / Staff

Channeling the spirit of old Hollywood icons that came before her, the actor cemented herself as a notable part of Hollywood history as she accepted the Vanguard Award.

The Enduring Appeal Of A Classic

After accepting her award in her vintage-inspired look, Lohan returned to the stage later in the evening in an entirely new outfit. Alongside co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, the actor presented the first preview of the long-awaited sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday — but this time, she embraced her fun and youthful roots in a purple minidress.

Getty Images/Ethan Miller / Staff

Still, Lohan’s French manicure seamlessly complemented her two radically different looks, proving it was a perfect choice for the occasion.

“Frenchy nails for Lindsay,” Lohan’s manicurist Eri Ishizu posted on her Instagram Story. Ishizu has been behind the actor’s recent minimalist mani looks, including her almond-shaped soap nails from the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

There’s a reason people love the classics — whether they be French tip nails or comfort films like Freaky Friday.