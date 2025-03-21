Very few people know how to wield their public image quite like Lindsay Lohan. The world is in the middle of a long-awaited Lohanissance, and, as a result, seeing more of the actor’s life — on her own terms — than ever.

If you peek at her Instagram feed, the Freaky Friday star regularly posts casual selfies showing her down-to-earth life as a mother. But it wouldn’t be Lohan without a jaw-dropping beauty transformation — hence the recent debut of her new “almond milk hair” color.

Lindsay Lohan’s “Almond Milk” Hair

On March 20, Lohan posted a selfie with the caption: “Glam O’🕰️. Almond milk hair 🥰” In the picture, the actor was sporting a gorgeous burgundy lip and gray smoky eye. Most significantly, however, it was clear she had traded her honey-colored strands for a creamy, almost-white blonde.

The color was created and coined by celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos, who posted the same pic on his Instagram, noting he gave Lohan a haircut as well.

Styled into an old Hollywood-esque blowout, the creamy blonde shade featured a unique combination of highlights and lowlights, making it a fresh take on one of the trendiest spring hair colors — think: a more blonde version of Gigi Hadid’s recent silver tequila bob. But this ash-tinted color is all the proof you need that the bleached blonde revival is here.

Spring Hair Color Trends

Before going blonde, Lohan made a splash by returning to her iconic kid hair color, a stunning copper red. While bold shades like fire engine red are ruling one end of the spectrum this season, bronzed brunettes and suede blondes are back on the other, making a case for more natural tones — and Lohan’s almond hair color is a more natural, creamy take on platinum blonde, combining the brightness of an ashy hue with chic lowlights.

The Mean Girls actor has sported a wide range of hair hues, but her latest may just indicate a rising trend — one that embraces milky shades.

Of course, Lohan is known to switch things up on a whim. As she prepares for the premiere of the highly anticipated Freakier Friday, who knows — maybe she’ll return to red to give fans that extra dose of nostalgia.