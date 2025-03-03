That’s a wrap on this year’s award season. As always, it was not without its fair share of drama, jaw-dropping fashion and beauty inspo, and exciting history-making moments.

While the Oscars ceremony might be the grand finale, award season isn’t truly over until the after-party. At the 2025 Vanity Fair bash, celebrities proved they saved their best looks for last. From Sofia Richie Grainge’s luminous glow to Cynthia Erivo’s ethereal blush, stars went all out in the glam department. And let’s be real, what better way to celebrate the culmination of events than by making one final style statement?

The red carpet for the party had a bit of it all. Kim Kardashian looked radiant in a no-makeup makeup look alongside a bridal white gown. Meanwhile, Julia Fox took a completely different approach for the main (or in this case, mane) event, opting for a nearly nude outfit adorned with strategically placed hair extensions. Iconic I fear.

Scroll on for the best makeup and hair moments from the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

1 Julia Fox’s Crowning Glory Getty Images/Lionel Hahn / Contributor Julia Fox went all in on the hair category. Hair artist John Novotny stuck knee-length S-bend waves around her body and underneath her sheer Dilara Findikoglu cowl-necked dress. Incredible.

2 Jenna Ortega’s Smoky Eye Getty Images/Robert Smith / Contributor Jenna Ortega channeled Cleopatra with her outfit and makeup. Her gold ensemble matched the metallic smoky eyeshadow on her lids to a T.

3 Cynthia Erivo’s Ethereal Blush Getty Images/Robert Smith / Contributor Cynthia Erivo always has an artistic approach to her glam (like her Ozian Oscars nails), so it seems fitting that she sported a watercolor blush at the after party. The shimmery pink tint is simply so stunning.

4 Sofia Richie Grainge’s Bombshell Glam Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy / Staff Sofia Richie Grainge gave full luminous bombshell at the Vanity Fair party. To achieve her ultra glossy lip, Celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng used a few Armani Beauty products, including the Lip Power Lipstick in shade 203 to define her cupid’s bow and outer corners. She then added more of the Lip Power Lipstick in shade 107 at the center of her lips for some contrast and a sheer layer of shine with the Prisma Glass Lip Gloss.

5 Kim Kardashian’s Minimal Glam Getty Images/Lionel Hahn / Contributor Sometimes less is more. Kim Kardashian went for minimalistic glam, ditching pigment in lieu of an almost bare glossy lip. The rest of her complexion was also kept simple, with a defined brow and a light swipe of peachy blush.

6 Lily-Rose Depp’s Concealer Lips Getty Images/Karwai Tang / Contributor Lily-Rose Depp opted for a bold concealer lip moment for the after-party that looked straight out of the early aughts. She contrasted the nude shade with a subtle brown liner, then gave the Y2K aesthetic a modern update with a brown cat eye and fanned lashes.

7 Kelly Rowland’s Bixie Getty Images/Robert Smith / Contributor Kelly Rowland looked straight out of a dream with her sleek hairstyle. The curled strand on her forehead added extra romantic flair to her gorgeous glam.

8 Miley Cyrus’ Bleached Eyebrows Getty Images/Cindy Ord/VF25 / Contributor Perhaps no beauty look was as talked about last night as much as Miley Cyrus’ bleached eyebrow debut. She took the edgy vibes a step further with micro bangs and a slicked-back high ponytail.