At Bustle, the Lindsay Lohan renaissance has been alive and well for quite some time. But, for those who needed a second to catch on, the premiere of Freakier Friday has made her epic return almost unavoidable.

On July 22, it premiered in Los Angeles, and the cast — including Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray from the original 2003 film — hit the carpet to celebrate the occasion. There, Lohan opted for a soft glam look, wearing a blush, crystal-encrusted gown and sporting a cat-eye manicure to match.

LiLo’s Cat-Eye Mani

Eri Ishizu, a Los Angeles- and New York-based nail tech, created the star’s pretty pink set — and she shared exactly how she did it on Instagram. She began by curing an Aprés Base Gelcoat X on the nail before applying one coat of Cat Eye Gel in the shade The Lovers. For those who have never worked with cat eye polishes, the next step is to hold a magnet stick over the nail to shift the sparkles into place.

On LiLo’s nails, the finished result created an ombré effect that faded from light blush to a soft metallic. Her design was then cured, and Ishizu finished the mani with a non-wipe top gel coat.

“Teenage me would be screaming if she knew she’d grow up to do Lindsay Lohan’s nails for the Freakier Friday premiere!!! Millennials — I know you feel me on this!!!” she captioned her post detailing the nail process.

The “Princess Nails” Trend

Lohan’s low-key manicure speaks to a greater trend taking over on TikTok and beyond, dubbed “princess nails.” These are shorter tips adorned with a pale pink, nearly nude color that looks like your natural nails, but better.

The name comes from IRL royal protocol, which expects women in the royal family to keep their nails short, well-groomed, and painted in neutral shades like pink, nude, or peach.

Of course, Lohan’s look took this trend a step further by adding the cat-eye effect, which actually feels pared back compared to the extravagant nail art seen making rounds lately — think game-day manis and “Italian summer” designs.

Her Peachy Keen Look

The creative manicure rounded out Lohan’s premiere look. She wore a peachy pink-hued dress with a fitted bodice covered in tiny crystals. To play up the sparkle, she added a blinged-out microphone-shaped clutch (hi, Pink Slip!) and wore a big statement necklace, long clear-crystal earrings, and an old Hollywood-esque hairstyle with slight waves draped over one shoulder.

Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

A star is (re)born.