The fashion world is in its charm era. Whimsical bag trinkets are everywhere, and they’ve become the unexpected style star of the past year. The next thing to become accessorized? Your lip products.

Thanks to the beauty category dominating the shelves as well as makeup trends, lippies are practically a personality trait. And now, they’re not just a beauty essential — they’re a style statement.

It all started with the Rhode phone case, which became the ultimate chic utilitarian accessory for your go-to balm. But the lip product-adorning category has evolved, and lip gloss keychains are now taking TikTok by storm.

The Lip Gloss Keychain Boom

From kitschy souvenirs to cutecore dolls, the Jane Birkin-inspired bag charm trend embraces maximalism and whimsy — and lip gloss keychains do the same.

These trinkets bring the kitschy aesthetic back to beauty — à la the plastic rings that used to come with Hard Candy nail polishes or the Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer charms. In the lip gloss keychain realm, the charms are equally nostalgic. Folks are personalizing their lippie attachments with all sorts of accessories that’ll bring you right back to middle school. Think: colorful beads, butterfly charms, bows, pearls, stars, hearts — the list goes on.

Some beauty brands are ahead of the curve. Nekoyanin sells lip gloss keychains that come attached to their adorable fruit jam-style glosses. MCoBeauty has a key ring that comes with a trio of lippie tubes. And Cocokind recently introduced its Ceramide Lip Blur Balms, which feature a built-in ring so you can attach its also new Ceramide Lip Blur Balm Charms.

On TikTok, however, countless creators are sharing how to make DIY versions at home.

How To DIY A Keychain

Creative TikTokers are taking matters into their own hands and heading to the hardware store to make cute keychains for all their fave lip products. Some are even having arts and crafts parties, proving it’s a beauty trend that’s also social.

Charms, keyring, string, and hole punchers are all you need, according to these tutorials. Then, once you create the lip gloss accessory of your dreams, you can attach your functional artwork anywhere you’d like — whether it’s on your bag, keys, or water bottle. Or you can give these out as gifts.

Beauty embracing convenience has never been more chic.