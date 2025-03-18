Thanks to stars like Sofia Richie and shows like Succession, the public has been obsessed with the quiet luxury aesthetic for the past few years, preferring understated, nondescript (yet pricey) pieces over anything that calls attention to oneself. Anything loud? Deemed tacky.

After years of homogenous looks and toned-down palettes, however, the industry is back to embracing individuality, leaning into nostalgia in a big way. Enter: cutecore.

What Is Cutecore?

There’s a wider phenomenon of embracing the kid within. The rise of girlhood and “girly” hobbies, for example, or the case of the 20-something-teens, are trends that promote a return to what we loved as children. “Cutecore” falls squarely under this umbrella.

In a wider sense, the aesthetic marks an affinity for toys and dolls (i.e., things we loved as children), with roots in Japan’s kawaii culture. (Pinterest refers to the the trend as “Dolled Up.”) In fashion speak, cutecore is the latest iteration of the bag charm obsession — and it’s all about plushies.

Labubus, Miffys, & More Characters

Bag charms are far from new. Jane Birkin has been rocking the style since the ’80s. It wasn’t until 2024 that the accoutrements experienced a massive comeback, first on street style stars, then on runways. Even Kim Kardashian adorned her bag with loads of trinkets on a trip to Paris.

While last year’s bling of choice included touristy keychains and random baubles in plastics, metals, and resins, this year, the chicest style savants have proclaimed a new bag charm supreme: plushies. And there are entire plushie subcultures dominating the bag charm markets.

The newest character with a cult following is Labubu. Based on a 2015 book series by Kasing Lung, the Labubu is an elf character decked out in different fuzzy ’fits. It wasn’t until 2019, however, when Chinese toy company Pop Mart bought the rights to Labubu that she gained a loyal following.

The rest of the popular plushie add-ons are surprisingly nostalgic characters. Miffy, for example, is experiencing a renaissance, 70 years after she was first introduced in the books. Monchhichi are also enjoying a comeback. (Even designer Sandy Liang released a limited-edition drop of the stuffed monkeys decked out in miniature replicas of her clothes.)

Another crew of plushies back in the zeitgeist? Jellycats, which, according to the British toy company’s official website, have been “Sharing joy since 1999,” but have risen in popularity (read: TikTok virality) over the last few months.

The Plushie Craze Is Celeb-Approved

So many it girls are cosigning the plushie craze, often leaning into high-low styling. They’ll carry designer bags worth thousands and attach the kitschy toys to them. Dua Lipa, for example, added two different Labubus to her Hermès Birkin.

Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal is one of the biggest A-list fans of the kooky elf, amassing a collection of rare Labubu dolls and consistently taking them with her. (She talked to Vanity Fair about her obsession with plushies.)

Elsa Hosk also recently got into the soft bag charm, also attaching one to her Birkin.

Other fans of the plushie charm include Rihanna, Ayo Edebiri, and BTS’ J-Hope.

The Runways Are Also Getting Dolled Up

Even designers are launching their own soft bag charms. Coach recently sent models down its Fall/Winter 2025 runway carrying bags nearly covered with multiple teddy bear charms (some even longer than the length of the carryall).

Miu Miu also released crocheted bear charms, but be warned — they come with an eye-watering price tag of $875.

Shop The Trend

Don’t worry: The trend doesn’t discriminate. Even if it’s not a famous character, as long as the vibe is playful, you can add any plushie of your liking to your purse. If you do want to get more in-demand ones, like a Labubu, you’d need to go to a Pop Mart store or check online, because those sell out. (It also does Blind Boxes — you just wouldn’t know which character from the set you’ll get.)