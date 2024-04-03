It’s official: For Spring 2024, your accessories will have accessories. Across the board, the sartorial pendulum is moving away from 2023’s “quiet luxury” aesthetic to something more like mad maximalism. Gone are the days of nondescript, understated neutrals (with steep price tags). Instead, expect pops of color, 3D textures, and main-character hardware.

Bags in particular are getting a big rehaul. Think Y2K-style buckle bags and grommets — although they’re less Avril Lavigne punk, leaning chicly edgy instead.

Campy elements like charms are also coming in hot. Affix trinkets of all shapes and sizes to your purses. The kitschier, the better. (Even Birkins aren’t spared from being adorned with garish knickknacks — just ask Dua Lipa.) If charms aren’t your speed, chunky utilitarian pockets will serve both form and function.

Ahead, more of Spring’s over-the-top bag trends. Quiet luxury? We don’t know her.

The Return Of Grommets

The early-aughts renaissance is going strong, and grommets are the latest example. The metal eyelets were a common sight around Y2K, particularly on those ribbed fabric belts.

In 2024, the holey look reads less angsty teen. Sydney Sweeney, for example, carried a Givenchy bag with perforated straps last month, officially welcoming the style’s return to the zeitgeist.

Buckle Up

Seen on the likes of Mischa Barton, buckle bags were another popular look from that era. They were often enclosed with a lone massive fastener, but these days, the buckled look comes in all sorts of silhouettes and fabrications.

The Vanity Pouch

Vanity cases were formerly relegated to the confines of your boudoir, but no longer. These days they’re just as stylish as top-handle options, and are meant to be toted out. Kim Kardashian, Jenna Ortega, and Kristen Stewart all have particular affinities for this trend.

Since most prestigious fashion houses sell them, go the designer route with monogrammed detailing, or consider a preppy quilted option for spring. Bonus points if there’s a built-in mirror.

Butter’s On The Menu

From clothing to accessories, butter yellow dominated the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, seen at Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, and Altuzarra. Incorporate this delicious, muted hue into your palettes.

Utility Pockets Galore

For anyone whose bags are always a mess, here’s a functional and chic solution for you: pocket bags. Fendi released Baguette iterations covered in pockets in 2022, and the multistorage style has increasingly gained popularity since. Opt for cargo-inspired bags in bright, pastel tones for warmer months.

Slouchy Chic

If the structured Hermès Kelly is the epitome of stealth wealth, its antithesis is a slouchy shoulder bag. For a relaxed, effortless look, try this haphazardly-folded style.

Charmed To Meet You

An easy trick to personalize your carryall — and avoid matching with someone else — is to accessorize it with charms. Attach heart-shaped trinkets, kooky keychains, and other touristy mementos. Your bag is your canvas, and the possibilities are endless.

Purchase a bag with built-in charms for no-brainer styling, or start a new collection of charms. Need inspiration? Take cues from Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian, who bedazzled their designer goods with gusto.