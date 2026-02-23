After fashion month’s high-energy start in New York City, the fall/winter 2026 shows landed in London — where the beauty inspo remained just as bold.

From Feb. 19 through Feb. 23, the style crowd descended on England’s capital as it-designers like Erdem, Conner Ives, and Simone Rocha unveiled their latest collections. Plenty of A-listers filled the front rows, including Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Lily Collins, to name a few. While the clothing took center stage, the makeup and hairstyles were just as worthy of a closer look.

Everything from undone hair to grungy eyeliner, vampy lipstick, and bobs made an appearance. Annie’s Ibiza and Masha Popova confirmed blush blindness is here to stay, while Richard Quinn’s runway featured an unexpected eyeshadow moment. At Tolu Coker, meanwhile, models strutted a retro bob variation already beloved by celebs. The through line? Moody, vibrant beauty isn’t going anywhere.

Ahead, the standout beauty moments from London Fashion Week’s fall/winter 2026 shows.

1. Bedhead

Messy hair at Di Petsa. Getty Images/Estrop / Contributor Bed head at Simone Rocha. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor 1 / 2

Consider the hairbrush officially optional. At Di Petsa and Simone Rocha, models embraced deliberately imperfect strands, complete with bumps, bends, and frizz. The bedhead finish doubled down on fashion’s ongoing love affair with undone beauty, confirming the trend is still going strong.

2. Thick Black Eyeliner

Bold eyeliner at Raw Mango. Getty Images/Estrop / Contributor Heavy eyeliner at Paul Costelloe. Getty Images/Anadolu / Contributor 1 / 2

After dominating NYFW, bold liner made its way across the pond. At Raw Mango and Paul Costelloe, models wore thick, inky-black rims that leaned distinctly grunge — even when paired with ethereal gowns.

3. Vampy Lips

Getty Images/Aldara Zarraoa / Contributor

Moody burgundy lipstick took center stage at Hector Maclean, where models paired vampy pouts with angelic, cloud-like complexions. The striking contrast created the perfect dark romantic finish.

4. Gray Eyeshadow

Getty Images/Hoda Davaine / Stringer

Richard Quinn made a compelling case for gray eyeshadow. The unexpected hue read both edgy and editorial, especially paired with models’ otherwise minimal makeup.

5. Dramatic Side Parts

Side parts at Emilia Wickstead. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Side parts at Conner Ives. Getty Images/Jeff Spicer / Stringer 1 / 2

The millennial-favorite hair part is still earning fashion’s stamp of approval. At Emilia Wickstead and Conner Ives, deep, ultra-sleek side parts made a polished return.

6. Temple Blush

Draped blush at Annie’s Ibiza. Getty Images/John Phillips / Stringer Temple blush at Masha Popova. Getty Images/Estrop / Contributor 1 / 2

Blush placement continues to evolve. At Annie’s Ibiza, a peachy-pink wash was draped across models’ cheekbones and eyes, while Masha Popova featured a similarly bold coral hue concentrated at the temples.

7. Flipped Bobs

Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

The flipped bob made a strong showing at LFW. At Tolu Coker, models wore dramatically retro, jawline-length cuts finished with the perfect kiss curl.