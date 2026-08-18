For the past few years, my go-to lip combo has been decidedly low-maintenance. Give me a liner I can smudge out with my finger and something shiny on top, and I’m good to go. Anything matte? God forbid. The same goes for anything that looks too carefully drawn on — I like my lip line soft, diffused, and looking like it’s been on for hours.

All that to say, MAED’s new Duet Lip Liners caught me slightly off-guard. The double-ended wooden pencils pair a deeper matte shade with a creamier satin one, and they’re designed to be layered for a more defined, dimensional lip — basically, the exact opposite of my usual approach. Still, the brand knows its way around a lip product, so I was curious enough to give it a shot.

Despite its classic pencil format, the formula offers an impressive payoff — the kind that makes a subtle ombré lip practically foolproof. Keep reading for my full review.

Fast Facts

Price: $28

$28 Best for: A sculpted lip combo with a soft ombré effect.

A sculpted lip combo with a soft ombré effect. Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What I like: The formulas are creamy, blendable, and not too matte.

The formulas are creamy, blendable, and not too matte. What I don’t like: The color fades a bit with eating and drinking.

MAED Duet Lip Liner Pencil

MAED, founded by Denise Vasi, specializes exclusively in lip care, from exfoliating treatments and serums to lipstick and balm. Now, it’s added a double-ended pencil to the lineup, with two complementary shades and textures, so you can define and fill in your lips without switching between products.

On one end, there’s Contour, a deeper shade with a firmer, matte formula that makes it easy to get a clean line. On the other is Cushion, a softer, creamier satin texture meant to blend easily and color in the rest of the lips. You can use either side on its own, but MAED recommends layering the two, starting with Contour around the edges before going in with Cushion to soften the transition and create more dimension.

MAED

It comes in four color pairings, which cover a pretty wide range of neutrals: cool dusty rose with apricot nude, warm cinnamon brown with terracotta nude, deep berry brown with rosewood nude, and neutral mahogany brown with caramel nude. The matte formula promises long-wearing, transfer-resistant color — and, true to the brand’s MO, there’s a lip care element built in, too. Both the Contour and Cushion sides contain MAED’s BioActive Complex, which blends collagen peptides, ceramides, and plant stem cells to help keep your lips from feeling dry throughout the day.

My Review

MAED’s Duet Lip Liner in the shade Bound.

When it comes to lip liners, I have a type: rounded, contour-style tips. Anything too sharp feels counterproductive to the blurred effect I’m always after. Needless to say, when I opened MAED’s Duet Liner and saw a classic wooden pencil, I wasn’t convinced it would be my thing — but boy, was I wrong.

The first thing that won me over was the amount of pigment in a single swipe. Every shade — even the lighter pink ones that typically never show up on my natural lip color — was surprisingly vibrant without needing to be layered up. And while Cushion is noticeably creamier than the Contour side, both glide across the lips without any tugging, so you barely need to apply pressure to get that color payoff. Still, neither tip feels overly delicate. Even when I pressed down harder than necessary, they didn’t snap or crumble, and both sharpened cleanly back to a point without any issues.

Wearing shade Rouse.

As suggested, I’ve been wearing the two sides together. I start with Contour around the perimeter, then take Cushion just below it and work the pigment toward the center of my lips. I’ll also go back in with Contour around my Cupid’s bow and the center of my bottom lip, where I want extra definition. Together, the two shades create a soft gradient that adds dimension, making my pout look fuller without an obvious overline. It’s definitely a crisper result than I’m used to, but both formulas are blendable enough that you can easily soften the edges with your finger if you want something a little more diffused.

The finishes strike a nice balance, too. The matte Contour side never made my lips feel tight or dry, while the satin Cushion side looked creamy and didn’t emphasize my lip lines. I wouldn’t necessarily call either one moisturizing on its own, but I added some gloss on top for extra shine without the product underneath sliding around. Is it totally smudge-proof? No. Eating and drinking definitely took some of the color with it, but otherwise, it stayed surprisingly intact — gloss and all.

The Verdict

The Duet Lip Liner has officially made me reconsider my anti-wooden-pencil stance. The pigment is impressive, the matte and satin formulas are both comfortable to wear and easy to blend, and having two shades in one pencil is clearing up some much-needed space in my makeup bag.

The shade range feels thoughtfully edited, too. With only four duos, each pairing feels distinct enough to earn its place. I’ve been especially into Bound, which gives me the brown-toned ’90s lip that’s been all over my makeup mood board lately. Dare I say, it might be coming for my beloved blurred lip.

All in all, if you’re usually reaching for two to three pencils every time you do your lip combo, this feels like an easy way to simplify things. And at $28, the price feels reasonable considering you’re essentially getting two lip liners in one — with the shade matching already done for you. Consider me sold.