May 2024 was a month for some major routine upgrades. The beauty launches were seriously next level, and have completely changed Bustle editors’ glam game for the better.

Just in time for summer, The Outset — which happens to be founded by none other than actor Scarlett Johansson — dropped its first-ever SPF. Akin to the brand’s beloved serum, the formula is a totally skin-centric sunscreen, leaving the ultimate dewy glow while also offering up UV protection.

Speaking of glow, the cult-loved brand Kosas is bringing back the beauty of baked blush formulations with the radiant (and extremely buttery) Blush is Life.

When it comes to keeping skin quenched for the warmer months ahead, two new moisturizers caught editors’ eyes. Both of them — Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Night Moisturizer and TULA 24-7 Weightless Moisture Day & Night Gel Cream — offer a whole lot of hydration with airy textures that are lightweight enough for even the sweatiest summer days.

As for some other buzzy brands that have made the list this month? Danessa Myricks Beauty, Crown Affair, and even Bella Hadid’s 'Ôrəbella have come out on top.

If you’re in the mood for a bit of a shopping spree before heading into the heat, scroll to see which May beauty launches have team Bustle swooning.

1 The “Skin Care First” SPF Hydrasheer™ 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 The Outset $44 See On The Outset “Ever since The Outset dropped its first few products, I’ve been a complete stan of the luxurious formulations (and have turned my husband, mom, and brother into fans, too). I had seriously high hopes for the brand’s first SPF — and as always, it did not disappoint. The silky cream effortlessly blends away to reveal a hydrated, dewy complexion, there isn’t a hint of that strong sunscreen scent, and it even plays nice with my makeup.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer, Bustle

3 The Natural Hair Hero Crown Affair The Texturizing Air Dry Hair Mousse Sephora $38 See On Sephora “I am on a mission to repair my color-treated hair (and minimize my hot tool usage) over the summer, and this Dry Hair Mousse has been a total game-changer for my routine. My typical frizzy ends are way less so once my air has completely air dried, and my natural waves also end up much more voluminous, yet manageable all the same.” — ORR

4 The Lovely Lash Lengthener Iris&Romeo Lash Up Peptide Volumizing, Curling & Lengthening Mascara Sephora $29 See On Sephora “For my fellow natural makeup girlies who love clean formulations they can trust, Iris&Romeo is a total fave, and the new mascara might just be my fave drop yet. The sleek wand is weighty and luxe, and has a slightly curved edge that gives the prettiest lift and length to my lashes. Literally obsessed.” — ORR

5 The Gentle Milk Cleanser Lait Midy Oil-to-Milk Face Cleanser Olivier Midy $93 See On Olivier Midy "A friend of mine put me onto Olivier Midy's eponymous plant-based skincare brand, which is inspired by the Midy family's 300-year history in pharmaceuticals in Paris. At first, I was a little skeptical about using an oil-to-milk cleanser, but this one quickly earned a regular spot in my nighttime skincare rotation. A blend of 27 seed oils and plant extracts, the formula transforms when it comes into contact with water, removing makeup as well as all the dirt and buildup I accumulate running around the city. It also works overtime to plump, hydrate, fight hyperpigmentation, and minimize fine lines thanks to a vegan peptide, cacay (a retinol substitute), and collagen amino acids — and yet the formula is as gentle as can be. In other words: This baby does all the things. Washing my face never felt so luxurious." — Christina Amoroso, editorial director, Bustle

6 The Luminous Baked Blush Kosas Blush is Life Baked Talc-Free Dimensional + Brightening Blush Sephora $29 See On Sephora “During the summer months, I swap my cold-weather cream blushes for something powdery, and was so excited to start the season with this new launch from Kosas (the makers of pretty much all of my favorite products). Thanks to skin-friendly ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid, it doesn’t cake or flake on my skin, and the “Bliss” shade offers the prettiest (long-lasting) peach-pink tint that makes me feel fresh off the beach (even when I’m sitting at my desk). — Zoë Weiner, Bustle contributing beauty editor

7 The Day Or Night Face Cream TULA 24-7 Weightless Moisture Day & Night Gel Cream Ulta $58 See On Ulta “I’m weird about moisturizer in the summer, because I need something that keeps my dry skin hydrated but doesn’t feel goopy and gross when I start to sweat—it’s a tall order! This new moisturizer from Tula is the lighter-weight version of the brand’s cult-favorite 24/7 Moisturizer, and has the most glorious gel texture. It’s got a nice cooling effect upon application, sinks immediately into my skin, and makes it feel *so* soft and dewy all day long. Better yet? It’s light enough to wear during the day but powerful enough to keep my skin quenched overnight, which means it’s the only moisturizer I need in my routine” — ZW

8 The Do-Everything Hair Mist dae Mirage Mist Leave-In Conditioner Sephora $30 See On Sephora “My wavy hair is brittle and dry all year long, and things only get worse in the summer when it’s exposed to sun, chlorine, and salt water. This do-it-all product is helping me get my strands into tip-top shape before my weekends at the beach come in to ruin them. The leave-in conditioner’s long list of benefits includes moisturizing, detangling, and protecting — plus, it prevents frizz, which is a must for me during the humid months. This stuff will be coming with me everywhere, for the next three months and beyond.” — ZW

9 The Candlelit Blush Fave Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Lowlighter Soft Glow Highlighter Sephora $25 See On Sephora “Danessa is a genius when it comes to makeup formulation — all her launches feel like products that don’t already exist in the marketplace, like her cleverly named “Lowlighters.” They’re creamy, compact formulas that add a subtle candlelit glow to the skin (and don’t emphasize skin texture or look too obvious, like some highlighters do). I’ve been using the shade ‘Unbothered’ over my favorite cream blush, but the pearly pink hue can be worn alone, too.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

10 The “My Shower Is A Spa” Essential Handheld Filtered Showerhead Canopy $150 See On Canopy “I used to live in an apartment with both a handheld showerhead and a rainfall shower. Since that is no longer the case, I’ve been loving Canopy’s new Handheld Showerhead. It looks so elevated and chic when it’s secured in place, and the massage function turns my bathroom into an invigorating spa experience.” — FX

11 The Handcrafted Hairbrush The 100% handmade Repair & Shine hairbrush Altesse Studio $480 See On Altesse Studio “Altesse’s hairbrushes have been called the Rolls Royce of the category, and it only takes one use to see why. They’re handmade in France, and the owners come from a family of brush makers who take the utmost care in their craftsmanship. Yes, the price is a sticker shock, but if you’re looking for a brush that will last you your entire life and feel like a treat for your strands, you truly can’t go wrong.” — FX

12 The Deeply Hydrated Moisturizer Hydra-Essentiel Night Moisturizer Clarins $53 See On Clarins “The first time I used this moisturizer, I was shocked at the texture — it’s light, almost fluffy, yet supremely hydrating. I haven’t tried anything like it, and I knew I had found a new nighttime fave. Every time I use it, it feels like an indulgence, and I love that the hyaluronic acid, pearl, and vegetable squalane plump up my skin as I sleep, while the botanicals work to help protect my skin from free radicals.” — FX