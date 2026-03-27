Everything showers are relaxing... in theory. There’s always a moment — usually mid-leg shave, trying to find the least precarious angle while a hair mask drips into my eyes — where I start to wonder if self-care is just self-masochism in disguise.

At this point, I’ve accepted my fate and made it an event. Once a week, I queue up my disco shower playlist and brace for the arm workout. (It’s the only time I wash my hair — something I’ve come to dread without Donna Summer to distract me.) There’s the clarifying shampoo, then the regular shampoo, then a mask, and the entire post-shower styling situation. By the end, my strands look great, but my underboobs are sweaty enough to make you think I’d just run a marathon.

Naturally, I try to stretch time in between washes — braiding my hair and applying oil at night, spraying it with water mixed with leave-in during the day — but those attempts always go one of two ways: weighed down and greasy, or puffy and extremely Hagrid-coded. I never know what I’m going to get, only that I’ll be reaching for shampoo sooner than I’d planned.

And then it clicked: I’ve been ignoring the actual root of the problem — my scalp. That is, until Medicube — the celebrity-favorite Korean skin care brand — got into hair with a trio of PDRN (yes, salmon sperm) formulas designed to treat issues at the source. Keep reading for my full review of the products that make my wash day routine way less dramatic.

Fast Facts

Price: $26.90 (shampoo and conditioner), $21.90 (serum)

$26.90 (shampoo and conditioner), $21.90 (serum) Best for: Oil control at the roots without sacrificing softness or shine

Oil control at the roots without sacrificing softness or shine Rating: 4/5

4/5 What I like: Lightweight formulas, zero residue, and a cooling rosemary effect that makes your shower feel like a spa

Lightweight formulas, zero residue, and a cooling rosemary effect that makes your shower feel like a spa What I don’t like: The scalp serum applicator is a little awkward to use

Medicube’s Rosemary PDRN Hair Care

Medicube’s new line is skin care for your scalp. The brand — known for results-driven formulas and buzzy ingredients like hypochlorous acid and collagen jelly — is applying the same philosophy to hair, using actives typically found in facial serums to support healthier strands from the root.

The entire lineup — a shampoo, conditioner, and scalp serum — is powered by PDRN (or polydeoxyribonucleotide), the same ingredient used in K-beauty for that glass skin effect. When incorporated into hair care, the salmon-DNA derived compound works in a similar way: it promotes blood flow and cell cycle turnover for a more balanced scalp, resulting in less flaking and better conditions for new hair growth.

medicube

Paired with rosemary extract, these benefits are even more pronounced. The ingredient has long been used in hair care for similar reasons — to promote circulation, gently remove excess oil, and keep irritation in check with a subtle cooling sensation that feels instantly refreshing.

From there, each formula builds on that base. The shampoo clarifies using salicylic acid to break down buildup, plus caffeine and niacinamide to keep the scalp balanced. The conditioner pulls in an amino acid complex that reinforces damaged keratin, plus hyaluronic acid for deeper hydration. The serum is the most treatment-focused, combining growth-supporting EGF with micro-spicules designed to help everything absorb more effectively.

My Review

My day four hair, pre-wash. After using the Medicube hair line. 1 / 2

I’ll be honest: I wasn’t totally convinced this would work for my hair type. My waves get frizzy by day two, so I’ve always relied on curl-specific products to keep things in check. Add in the fact that I got a keratin treatment about a year ago, and my texture pretty much does whatever it wants. My roots crave hydration, but my ends can’t handle anything heavy.

Somehow, this routine ended up hitting the perfect middle ground. The shampoo has a strong minty scent, almost like Dr. Bronner’s peppermint, that actually feels a little tingly in the best way (and cleared my sinuses, thank you very much). After one wash, my scalp felt squeaky clean — and I say that as someone who usually double- or triple-shampoos — but my hair didn’t feel stripped. It was still soft enough to run my fingers through, which is where most clarifying formulas lose me.

The conditioner surprised me, too. Medicube suggests applying all the way to the root, which I fully expected to regret — but the light, lotion-like texture didn’t weigh my hair down. At the same time, it was hydrating enough to give my hair that slippery, detangled feel that usually only comes from heavier formulas.

Most impressive? The results held up. I didn’t see any flakes or buildup, and four days later — which is usually when I’ve defaulted to a slicked-back bun — my roots still looked bouncy and fresh. The ends got slightly dry, but overall, my hair looked like I had shaved a couple days off my wash cycle.

The line isn’t completely replacing my curl products, but it definitely made me feel like I don’t need to rely on them as much.

The Verdict

If your curl pattern is tighter or coily, you’ll probably still want something richer in your rotation for definition and moisture. But for my waves, the shampoo and conditioner delivered exactly what I’m looking for: enough hydration to keep things soft without turning my roots greasy halfway through the week. In other words, hair that holds up between washes.

The scalp serum, though... I could take it or leave it. I like the idea of a targeted, post-shower treatment — but the gua sha-inspired rollerball made it hard to apply evenly. By the time I worked it in, I had already frizzed up my roots in a way that felt counterproductive. The formula itself is fine (if not a little sticky), but the extra step just didn’t feel worth it.

That being said, I’ve been using the shampoo and conditioner for the past two weeks — which isn’t long enough to say whether it’s actually making my hair longer or denser. But what I can say is, it’s completely changed how my hair behaves. Softer ends and less buildup to the point where the shampoo has become my new fave scalp detox. And if that buys me even one extra day before my next everything shower, I’ll be putting salmon sperm on my head for the foreseeable future.