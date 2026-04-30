For The Spice Girls, Menopause Dominates The Group Chat

In case you were wondering: yes, the Spice Girls do have a group chat. Except these days, it’s less about world tours and more about a very different stage of life.

“We have lots of group chats about menopause,” Mel B tells me, sitting in a TriBeCa hotel suite in a bright purple skirt suit and towering heels (a subtle nod to her Scary Spice era).

For the 50-year-old pop icon, those conversations reflect a bigger shift in how she thinks about beauty, wellness, and what it means to feel good. “We try and paint our faces and do this, that, and the other, but you have to feel it from within, which means being healthy and being kind to yourself — that way, you’re glowing from the inside out rather than the other way around,” she tells me.

That’s something she’s well-versed in, especially faced with such a big life change. “Going through menopause, you may look perfect on the outside, but on the inside you may be suffering with anxiety, depression, hot flashes — so it’s really important to look after yourself.”

It’s also what drew her to her role as a global ambassador for Revive Collagen, which recently launched a menopause-focused supplement line aimed at supporting women through that stage.

Revive Collagen

Here, she opens up about the Spice Girls-era beauty look she still wears today, the self-care rituals she’ll never skip, and her hack for getting deep rest.

What does feeling beautiful actually look like for you on an ordinary day?

God, I mean, beauty's subjective. I think if you feel good within yourself — no matter what your style is or what your hair looks like — that will show. It’s about being kind to yourself and not falling into negative self-talk. Just focusing on gratitude, because nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow.

Did you have that same mindset when you were younger?

I luckily got into meditation when I was about 19, which has always kept me really, really grounded. Even when [the Spice Girls would] be on the private jet, I'd have my meditation chair. The girls were like, "What is going on with you?" That's something that I still do to this day.

How did you get into it?

I don't remember exactly how, but I knew I had to find something to quiet my brain because I'm so hyperactive. My mom and dad used to call me “the wind” because I would just run everywhere.

Because I wanted to be in the entertainment world, I needed to find something that would turn down the noise in my brain. I’m not a registered meditator or anything — when it comes to stuff like that, unless you want to be a teacher, you just do it however works best for you.

Revive Collagen

Did you influence any of the other Spice Girls to do it too?

They've joined in some of my meditations before. But I never pushed my things on other people because what works for me doesn't necessarily work for you.

What is one beauty rule that you used to follow religiously that you've completely thrown out?

When I was younger, I was addicted to wearing peachy colored lipstick with a really dark eyeliner on the outside. I had my peach scrunchy to match, too. I don't think I'd be doing that again.

Do you think confidence changes your face more than any skin care product?

Yeah, 100%. I think self-care is so important — having your brain breaks, making sure that you have your personal time and looking after your mind, spirit, and heart. That could mean going on holiday by yourself or dedicating at least some alone time per week, whether you read a book, or just sleep and relax.

Sleep is one of the biggest things I’ve learned I can’t live without. I used to think I could survive on four hours — especially with kids — but now I get six or seven, and it makes such a difference.

It affects your skin too.

Definitely. And I always drink water with my electrolytes. It's really important to do that and nourish your body because if you’re sweating or stressed, you're evaporating all that water out, so you have to feed it back in.

What is a beauty ritual you refuse to skip no matter what?

Making sure I do my LED sunshower, take an ice bath at least once or twice a week, get in the sauna. I’ll run from the sauna straight into the ice bath for three minutes.

What is one wellness habit that's had a noticeable impact on your skin or your energy?

Definitely sleep and meditation. I even meditate when I get my hair and makeup done, which actually works out well for everyone because I'm still.

If you could give your younger Spice Girls-era self one piece of beauty advice, what would it be?

Always take your makeup off. When you're younger, you don't really care so much. And especially back in the ’90s, we weren't that well-equipped with how important it is to hydrate and moisturize your skin, not to use sunbeds or go in the sun without SPF on. I used to be a sun worshiper.

Getty Images/Tim Roney / Contributor

What's a Spice Girl-era beauty look that you still love today?

My space buns. I live on a farm and I've got goats and chickens and all this stuff, so if I put my space buns in, the goats can't eat my hair. It's harder for them to reach. It makes me feel like I'm about 10 with pigtails in, but it works for me.

Which Spice Girl would have been the most into collagen and wellness routines back then?

I have to say Mel C because she's always been very involved in her intake of protein and vegetables. She would always get up early and go on the treadmill or get some sunlight so she's not suffering from that SAD [seasonal anxiety disorder] because in England, it's not always sunny.

What is something that you still carry with you from that era in your life?

I've always got my little oils. I mix essential oils so I can always have a nice aromatherapy smell. I mix Neom Happiness with Neil’s Yard Women’s Balance.

How do you reset whenever you feel drained?

Definitely rest — even just a power nap with NSDR (non-sleep deep rest). If you can’t quiet your brain, a 20-minute guided session can reset you.

What is the most unexpected confidence lesson you've learned from working in entertainment?

Being super kind to yourself, no matter what's written about you or what attitude is thrown your way. There are going to be leeches, there are going to be fun suckers, there's going to be all kinds of negativity out there. You kind of have to put your bubble up and go, "Well, I know who I am. You may write this, that, and the other, but I know who I am."

What is the most extra beauty thing that you secretly still love?

Having Revive with me because that helps with my concentration — the Menopause Max — and helps ensure I don't have too many of those hot flashes.

If your beauty routine had a soundtrack, what would be playing?

Oh, Tina Malia — her first album. She traveled around the world and picked up all different prayers in all different languages. You just know it's sending a really good positive inner message. That's one of my favorite albums. Apart from Spice Girls albums.

Do you like to listen to the Spice Girls?

Of course I do. Yeah.

What is your favorite Spice Girls song?

Oh, that's really tough because we wrote everything. Probably “Let Love Lead The Way.” It’s not one of the obvious choices, but it’s just such a beautiful song.

Getty Images/Dave Hogan / Contributor

What is one beauty trend you look at and think, "Absolutely not”?

Well, when the vampire facial was popular — where you'd have to get the blood out and then you'd have to spin it — I thought, "Oh my God, surely there's a better way to improve your skin." I did try it, but I think I only got halfway through and it just freaked me out.

When you were in the Spice Girls, who did you look to the most for beauty inspiration?

We all had our own thing going on. Between the five of us, we wouldn't wear what each other wore. We wouldn't have the same makeup because we all have different styles and we're all very individual, and that's what we came as in the group. We were like, "I'm not wearing that. I'm going to stick to my leopard print or my baggy pants and my puffer boots." But one thing we do have in common is the menopause. They're all taking the Revive Menopause Max. At this point I'm like, "No, get yourself on this subscription. I've already given you too many for free!"

It's nice you could have each other as you’re going through this.

Oh yeah, definitely. And I'm like, "I've got the answer. It can help."

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.