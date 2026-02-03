For the girls who don’t care about football, Super Bowl Sunday becomes an excuse to live-tweet the halftime show and wait for commercial breaks. This year, e.l.f. Cosmetics is covering all the bases, tapping Melissa McCarthy for a glossy-lipped telenovela parody that keeps things campy, per usual. (If you remember the brand’s 2023 commercial with Jennifer Coolidge squeaking like a dolphin, you already know.)

Released on Feb. 3, e.l.f.’s latest Super Bowl swing sees McCarthy in full panic mode, racing to learn Spanish ahead of Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. After crashing her car, she wakes up in a hospital only to learn she has one day to become fluent. With the help of a hot doctor played by Nicholas Gonzalez — and e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver Lip Oil, naturally — McCarthy transforms into “Melisa.” But not before legendary telenovela villain Itatí Cantoral, cast as a jealous nurse, completely loses it over Melisa’s suddenly perfect pronunciation and main character moment.

“I’ve always believed that laughter is universal — it’s one of the most genuine ways we connect,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Teaming up with my new friends at e.l.f. and stepping into the dramatic world of telenovelas — a genre full of passion and heart — felt really special. Adding glossy, juicy lips to all that melodrama was unexpected, joyful, and just plain fun.”

The campaign’s commitment to the bit makes it feel like it could double as an SNL sketch, and the internet is here for it. “They gave us acting, marketing, and telenovela,” one Instagram user commented. Another added, “The drama, the gloss, the Melisa of it all.”

Beneath the absurdity, though, is a very on-brand message. Hispanic households make up 18% of e.l.f.’s customer base — nearly 30% higher than the industry average — and the brand has consistently invested in celebrating Latin and Hispanic culture. This campaign continues that effort through a partnership with Duolingo, offering complimentary Super Duolingo subscriptions to e.l.f. Beauty Squad members who want to learn Spanish without the ads. (There’s still time before the Super Bowl — especially with Glow Reviver Lip Oil in hand to help your rolling Rs purr.)

Posted across e.l.f. Cosmetics’ social channels, the campaign spot will also air on Peacock during the game’s third quarter, streaming Feb. 8 at 6:30 pm. If Super Bowl Sunday is all about choosing your favorite commercial, consider this one firmly in the running.