While Jennifer Coolidge has always been an icon in the world of film, comedy, and beyond, with her recent hit role on The White Lotus, along with the internet’s fave friendship with Coolidge and none other than pop icon, Ariana Grande — the next generation has been able to fully appreciate her larger-than-life personality in a refreshed light.

And considering Coolidge has had a major year filled with countless awards, much-deserved accolades, and a whole lot of buzz: It makes all the sense that the people’s favorite budget beauty brand would tap the comedic queen for its first ever Super Bowl commercial.

I’m talking about none other than e.l.f. cosmetics, of course, which ICYMI is a top-tier beauty brand that has created some of the most-loved formulas of all time (and who most recently worked with TikTok’s undisputed fave, Meghan Trainor). And compared to other brands on the market, it continues to deliver quality formulas that work at a fraction of the cost.

The highly-anticipated commercial? Well, it’s set to be 30 seconds long during the second quarter of the big game (which I personally am referring to as Rihanna’s comeback concert) — and was directed by Mike White, who *also* directed Coolidge on the set of The White Lotus.

As for the commercial’s spotlight — Coolidge will be speaking to the brand’s TikTok-viral Power Grip Primer, which promises a soft-focused, ultra-smooth complexion which the actor likens to that of a dolphin (before giving her best impression of the squeaky mammal).

And perhaps teasing the collab back in January, Coolidge responded to an interviewer’s question asking about her dream role, to which she responded by saying: “I’ve always wanted to play a dolphin.”

Will you be watching on February 12?