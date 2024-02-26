Just as loud luxury is taking over the style world, beauty is adapting a maximalist approach, once more. Both New York and London Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 runways solidified the fact that fun, bold makeup is back. Sure, there’s a time and a place for the au naturale look, but today’s trends are favoring glam that leans towards the more ~extra~ end of the spectrum.

At NYFW, ’90s grunge eye makeup ruled the catwalk (just look at Helmut Lang, Jason Wu, and PatBo), as did big, voluminous hair at Marc Jacobs. Over in London, smoky eyes, sweeps of blush, and coquette rose-stamped eyebrows were sent down the runway.

With this in mind, it makes perfect sense that the vibes at Milan Fashion Week would be just as inspiring. It is Italy, after all, where luxury designers like Prada, Versace, and Tom Ford hold their shows. Year in and year out, these labels notoriously supply high-glam beauty looks — and this season fit the bill.

Keep scrolling for the coolest beauty trends spotted in Milan during the Fall/Winter 2024 shows.

Romantically Red Lips

Red lips at Chiara Boni La Petite Robe. Getty Images/Alena Zakirova / Contributor Red lips and black liner at Aniye Records. Getty Images/Alena Zakirova / Contributor 1 / 2

Red lips reigned at NYFW, and were just as dominant on Milan runways. Both Chiara Boni La Petite Robe featured bright red pouts, while Aniye Records did the same — but with an unexpected twist of dark liner.

Blurred red lip at Blumarine. Getty Images/Pietro D'Aprano / Contributor

At Blumarine, models paraded down the runway with perfectly blurred ruby-colored lips, giving a romantic, just-made-out effect.

Jewel-Toned Eyeshadow

Jewel-toned eye makeup at Emporio Armani. @ArmaniBeauty

At Emporio Armani, the brand’s global makeup artist Hiromi Ueda was inspired by this season’s jewel-toned collection. Playing up that vibe, she went with ultraviolet eyeshadow with an iridescent silver topping — “like a mesmerizing sea under the night sky,” she said in a statement.

Purple eyeshadow at Emporio Armani. Getty Images/ Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

To achieve the look, she used Armani’s Eye Tint in shades #50 and #56, then dabbed #8 and #12 on the center of the lids and up to the brow bone.

Punk-Rock Glam

Punk eyes at Versace. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Smudged liner at Tom Ford. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor 1 / 2

Dame Pat McGrath went with punk-rock makeup at Versace, where models sported oversize (and very Julia Fox-coded) black winged liner. Elsewhere, at Tom Ford, the glam was more grunge, with saucy, smudged eyeliner looks taking center stage.

Rainbow-Hued Eyes

Color-blocked eye makeup at Etro. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

Along with dramatic smoky eyes, you can expect to see lots of bright, colorful eye makeup looks come spring and summer. Case in point? Etro’s orange and lime green color-block eyeshadow — not to mention, the swipes of vibrant pigment across models’ lids at Feben.

Swipes of bright color at Feben. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

Slicked Back Hair

Slicked-back hair at Feben. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Wet, slicked-back hair at Gucci. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor 1 / 2

Meanwhile, Milan’s runways have shown a more laissez-faire approach to hair — largely by way of the slicked-back look, which was spotted at both Gucci and Feben. A win for the lazy girls everywhere.

Thin Brows & Baby Bangs

Thin brows and baby bangs at Marni. Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

On the more polarizing end of the beauty trend spectrum, we saw thin, high arches at Marni, paired with baby bangs — a look that served 1920s movie star. Just when you thought thin brows were out...