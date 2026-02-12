There have been a couple glaring issues with my beauty routine as of late. The other day, my friend told me that my makeup looked “cakey.” (He wasn’t being mean, just honest.) On top of that, something in my rotation has been triggering breakouts — and I had a strong suspicion my concealer was to blame.

Around that time, I noticed Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie’s complexion at last month’s Golden Globes — and it looked like skin, just better. Turns out the product behind his radiant makeup — Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Concealer — also earned a stamp of approval from Katie Jane Hughes. I immediately picked it up the day it launched to see if the buildable coverage and skin-forward ingredients could deliver. Spoiler: They did.

Note that I’m notoriously picky about concealers. It’s one of the two products, alongside mascara, that I use every single day. But if I’m applying something so regularly, I want it to both look good *and* be good for my skin — which is not exactly an easy task. My under-eyes are somehow oily and dry at the same time, which means that product usually settles oddly in the creases. Still, this Hydro Grip formula somehow threads the needle. Read on for my honest review of Milk Makeup’s latest launch, which has officially become a staple in my regimen.

Fast Facts

Price: $29

$29 Best for: An everyday, non-comedogenic concealer with medium coverage.

An everyday, non-comedogenic concealer with medium coverage. Rating: 4.75/5

4.75/5 What I like: The balmy texture melts into the skin; its dewy finish can be achieved with finger-blending.

The balmy texture melts into the skin; its dewy finish can be achieved with finger-blending. What I don’t like: I wish there was little more product — especially at the price point.

Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Concealer

The Milk Hydro Grip Concealer touts itself as a skin care-makeup hybrid that “boosts skin’s hydration by 22%,” while also delivering redness- and dark-spot coverage up to 12 hours. On paper, it feels like a bold claim — moisturizing and long-wearing formulas don’t exactly have a reputation for getting along, since balmier textures tend to slide around on the skin.

But thanks to blue agave extract (the hero ingredient behind the viral Hydro Grip line), this formula has just enough tackiness to be self-setting. Plus, while it stays put, triple-weight hyaluronic acid goes to work delivering deeper hydration that leaves skin bouncy and refreshed.

The product is fragrance-free, vegan, and built with sensitive skin in mind. But beyond the skin care investments, it doesn’t skip out on the concealing part either. It comes in 25 different shades, from “very fair” to “very deep” — catering to warm, cool, olive, and neutral undertones.

My Review

Without powder.

The Hydro Grip Concealer’s packaging alone has been causing a stir online — and I’ll admit that when I first pulled it out of the box, I was skeptical. It looks more like a lip balm than anything else. Sure, that might make sense for a concealer-lip moment, but for the under-eyes? I had questions.

One quick swipe under my eyes later, I was sold. Without even warming it on the back of my hand, it glided on with zero tugging, and the slim tube shape made it easy to reach into inner corners. The click-up mechanism pushes product upward — and there’s no twisting it back down — which some netizens haven’t loved. Personally, it didn’t bother me. One or two clicks is enough to cover the whole face, and the cap has extra space so if you push up too much product, it won’t get squished.

If anything, the sleek, compact packaging makes it easy to toss in a makeup bag. Yes, there’s only 0.1 oz of product. But if you’ve ever used anything from the brand, you know their products seem to miraculously last forever. In fact, my Milk blush is about to celebrate its second birthday.

With powder.

The push-pop format also solves the issue that sent me concealer shopping in the first place: doe-foot applicator hygiene. After dabbing my old product directly onto blemishes, I started suspecting the applicator was spreading bacteria. With this tube, I simply swipe the top layer onto the back of my hand before applying — double-dipping dilemma solved.

Ultimately, what impressed me most was the finish. The coverage is medium but buildable, so I went in with one layer on my forehead and two under my eyes. It evened out my skin without making it look flat. I especially loved it on my forehead, which is typically my most cakey area after applying concealer. But the hydrating formula smoothed over my dry patches, even eight hours later. It didn’t settle into my under-eye creases either, which feels like a major win.

Texture-wise, I would say it’s similar to Danessa Myricks’ Blurring Balm, but glowier. Where the Blurring Balm diffuses and mattifies, this one hydrates and reflects light. I’m not usually one to turn down a beauty blender, but — as with most balmy formulas — this product actually benefits from the warmth of your fingertips. That said, it still delivered a flawless, filter-like finish once set with powder. Whether you wear it dewy or velvety, it truly melts into the skin.

The Verdict

I’ve been wearing the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Concealer for a week now, and it still passes all my tests. It builds without looking cakey, wears well under powder while keeping that lit-from-within finish, and is minimizing my breakouts.

Sure, I wouldn’t complain about a little more product in the tube. But for on-the-go makeup, it’s hard to beat. All things considered, the formula is skin-friendly, makeup-functional, and long-lasting — which is my polite way of saying my old concealer is getting the axe.