2026 is the new 2016 — at least, in theory. The world is still waiting on another Rihanna album (sad), and matte lipsticks have yet to make a comeback (thank God). But one piece of evidence suggests the revival might actually be happening: milkmaid braids are everywhere again.

You know the ones — two braids wrapped around your head like a crown, usually paired with a peasant blouse or gladiator sandals (or both). Back in the 2010s, everyone from Sienna Miller to Vanessa Hudgens wore their hair this way, whether they were going to a music festival or a fashion show. Now, a new crop of celebrities, including J.Lo and Olivia Rodrigo, are bringing the look back — meaning it’s officially time to brush up on those bobby-pinning skills.

Ahead, everything to know about the milkmaid braids the second time around.

The Milkmaid Braids Renaissance

The style has been around far longer than its 2010s heyday. Milkmaids originally wore the braids (you guessed it) to keep their hair out of their face while doing chores. Today, they still have that same “farm-girl feel,” says Stephanie Angelone, master celebrity stylist at RPZL — even if you're more likely to spot them on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez, for one, gave milkmaid braids a high-fashion spin at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show this summer. Zendaya opted for a sleek updo at The Odyssey premiere in Paris.

Other A-listers, meanwhile, are leaning into the softer side of the trend. Think “romantic, soft, and very 2010s in a boho kind of way,” as celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins puts it.

Rodrigo wore loose, undone braids at her surprise Lollapalooza set, while Olivia Wilde added a few extra face-framing pieces to her look for a Fendi event in May. Jennie also got the memo, sporting a similarly wispy version in her recent “Less Than a Lover” music video.

Getty / Craig Barritt / Stringer

According to Angelone, that’s an easy way to make the trend feel more modern — trying something “less polished and more effortless-looking, with looser braids and wispy pieces.” (After all, if you’re not actually milking a cow, who cares if you have some hair in your face?)

Even better, you can try milkmaid braids without even putting your hair up. Just take a cue from McKenna Grace, who recently wore hers like a braided headband to the Sunrise On The Reaping premiere. (A fitting homage to Katniss Everdeen’s Capitol gala look — and the 2010s, as a matter of fact.)

How To Get The Look

Even if you weren't the girl who did everyone's French braids in middle school, you have enough skill to pull off the milkmaid variation. First, part your hair down the middle and create two low pigtail braids, securing each with an elastic. From there, simply wrap the braids up and over your head and secure them with bobby pins.

“Second-day hair is ideal because you already have a little texture and grip,” says Hawkins. But if you're working with freshly washed hair, a little texturizing powder will help keep everything in place. (His favorite is SexyHair's Powder Play.)

Once they're secure, gently pull apart each section to give the braids a little extra volume. For an even more undone effect, Angelone likes creating loose waves with a curling iron before braiding, then pulling out some pieces at the nape of the neck. “The biggest mistake is making everything too perfect,” says Hawkins. “I actually love when a few pieces fall out around the face or the braids have a little unevenness to them.”

In other words, don't stress about your layers sticking out. And if you don't have enough length to wrap the braids around your head? No problem. Hawkins says hair that's a few inches past your shoulders works best, but you can always cheat with clip-in extensions. Or, as Angelone suggests, skip the braiding altogether with a pre-braided headband, like RPZL's.

And if you're worried about looking too costumey, “styling makes a huge difference,” says Hawkins. “Pairing milkmaid braids with something unexpected, like a really sharp tailored suit or a simple T-shirt, makes them feel much cooler and less like you’re headed to a Renaissance fair.”