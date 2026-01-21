As hard as it may be to believe, it’s been a whole decade since 2016 — long enough that people are getting nostalgic over it. While you may still be clearing out your camera roll of oil spill VSCO pics or wondering if Rihanna will ever follow up Anti with another album, hair trends have moved right along.

Of course, many of them are staying in the archives. Space buns and flower crowns found their place with the festival crowd back in the day, but now feel like a relic of the pre-influencer Coachella era. And ombré-dipped ends? They’re meant to be paired with a matte lip and Thrasher tee.

Not everything from 2016 deserves permanent retirement, though. In fact, some trends are already on the precipice of returning. The long bob, or “lob,” is poised for a comeback, especially after Hailey Bieber revived hers in December. Mermaid waves were spotted at the Golden Globes and on Milan runways in all their tousled, textured glory. Even hair glitter might be the sleeper hit of the year, hinting that extra-ness could be making another (albeit, more refined) run.

Below, a full rundown of hair trends from 2016 — the ones you hoped to forget and those you might want to embrace now that everyone’s decided it’s a year of reckoning.

1 Top Knots Getty / James Devaney / Contributor Baby hairs swooped, eyebrows on fleek, and bomber jacket necessary. But the cherry on top? The original slickback. The higher the bun, the closer to heaven — and no one rocked it better than Zendaya.

2 Pastel Pink Instagram / @haileybieber For a minute there, every it girl seemed to have cotton candy-colored hair — Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Elle Fanning, and Hailey Bieber included. Bonus points because it photographed beautifully on Tumblr.

3 Side Bangs Getty / David M. Benett / Contributor Leave it to Alexa Chung to make a 2016 hair trend look genuinely chic. Of course, side parts have been creeping back — and with them, expect side bangs, clipped back or left loose over the eye.

4 Flower Crowns Instagram / @beyonce Before claw clips and bows took over the timeline, flower crowns had their day in the sun — literally — at Coachella... or in your backyard with a VSCO preset filter if you couldn’t snag a ticket. Everyone from Beyoncé to Vanessa Hudgens to your college roommate committed to the aggressively Instagrammable trend.

5 Bronde Ombré Getty / Jon Kopaloff / Contributor There was balayage, and then there was this brunette-to-blonde ombré that celebrities like Lucy Hale, Chrissy Teigen, and Ciara made popular. If you walked out of the salon looking like your roots had already been growing out for months, you got it right.

6 Blunt Bobs Getty / Kevin Mazur / Contributor Razor-sharp chops were everywhere in 2016, but none hit harder than Rihanna’s chin-grazing power bob. She came, she saw, and she conquered, leaving an entire decade of unanswered album questions in her wake.

7 Space Buns Getty / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor The unofficial Coachella uniform: space buns, stacked statement necklaces, and John Lennon-style sunglasses. Festival fashion set the trends for the year, thanks to Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens.

8 Glitter Roots Instagram / @hollandroden Euphoria clearly took notes. Holland Roden and Bella Thorne brought glitter roots from Pinterest to the red carpets, and now with body glitter staging a comeback, it begs the question: Will hair be joining the party?

9 Dutch Braids Instagram / @kyliejenner Tightly braided pigtails were the hairstyle du jour, capable of carrying you from SoulCycle to class to the club and everywhere in between. You probably had to beg a friend to braid them in the first place — but hey, they were Kylie Jenner-approved.

10 Waterfall Ponies Getty / Lester Cohen / Contributor Why was her hair so big? It was full of high notes. Ariana Grande turned this voluminous half-up ponytail — complete with a strand of hair wrapping around the base — into a Dangerous Woman-era signature. Choker and baggy sweatshirt not included, but always welcome.

11 Platinum Blonde Getty / Larry Busacca / Staff Blondes like Taylor Swift went even blonder in 2016 — and some famous brunettes like Kylie Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and Kristen Stewart got in on the fun, too. The upkeep on those icy platinum shades had to be brutal, but paired with a vampy matte lip, it was a moment you didn’t want to miss.

12 Mermaid Waves Instagram / @shaymitchell “Beach hair, don’t care” was basically the motto for styling. Textured and wavy, but not preciously crimped — as if you slept in a braid (which you probably did) — with long, loose curls and straighter ends. Cheugy by today’s bouncy blowout standards, sure, but this year’s Golden Globes prove mermaid waves might be getting a 2026 update.

13 Silver Hair Getty / Fred Duval / Contributor Grandma chic. Kim Kardashian and Kesha went so platinum, their hair veered silvery-white, while Winnie Harlow and Ciara rocked true gray — the surprise “anti-fashion” fashion color that defined 2016.

14 Fishtail Braids Instagram / @katgraham The coolest girl you knew in 2016 knew how to do a fishtail braid. To everyone else, it looked like surgery — two strands overlapping, meticulously loosened — and it took just as long. No comment for anyone who could do a French fishtail ... but seriously, how did it feel to be God’s favorite?