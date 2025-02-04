Millie Bobby Brown Now Has “Y2K” Blonde Hair & It’s So Britney-Coded

Millie Bobby Brown is ditching the dark side. The Stranger Things star has gone blonde and it’s very Britney Spears-coded.

It seems the actor is officially in her Y2K era. Brown, who typically has medium brown strands, shared her bold new hair color alongside a nostalgic pink and purple computer graphic that feels akin to early aughts AOL Instant Messenger (remember that?).

Fans have long been campaigning for Brown to play Spears in a future biopic, and whether you’re for it or not, there’s no denying the two look totally similar now that the Florence by Mills founder has the same hair.

Scroll on for the pics and prepare to yearn for the era of TRL, flip phones, and “Oops!… I Did It Again,” playing on every radio station.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Blonde Hair

Fellow brunettes have lost another star to a hair transformation. However, Brown’s new look is so good, it’s hard to stay mad at.

On Feb. 2, the star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showing off her long, bright blonde strands. Her highlighted haircut features textured face-framing layers and a mixture of hues ranging from honey to baby blonde.

To further emphasize the nostalgic vibes, Brown rocked defined brows and a deep mauve-colored lip liner.

The sudden change has her followers stunned. People in the comments section shared their excitement for the makeover, with many joking she was giving major Spears’ daughter energy. “BRITNEY IS COMING,” wrote one person while another said, “Ready to play Britney now.”

The Cozy Honey Blonde Trend

Brown’s hair color is in line with what experts expected to see erupt this winter.

Jennifer Korab, a hair color pro and owner of the Renaissance Salon+Spa, shared with Bustle in October that honey blonde — a shade she predicted will be a major trend — brings a “soft, golden brightness that mimics a sun-kissed effect — even in winter.”

The multi-dimensional hues debuted in Brown’s locks only further confirm that people are looking for a unique blonde that has more movement than a classic platinum-bleached moment. “Think shades like gold, honey, caramel, and peanut butter to create a more dimensional and natural-looking highlight,” shared Michelle Cleveland, a hairstylist and owner of the Hair Addict Salon.