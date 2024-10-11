Although it’s only October, the girlies have already begun booking their salon appointments for a total hair refresh, just in time for winter. According to the pros, this upcoming season’s trends are all about warm tones, natural balayage, and the occasional pop of unique color.

“Winter 2024 will have a mix of bold transformations and effortless, natural styles,” says Jennifer Korab, a hair color pro and owner of the Renaissance Salon+Spa.

For those going for the drama, it’s still the perfect time to try a still-trending cherry-tinted ’do. “Cherry coke will always be trendy,” says Michelle Cleveland, a hairstylist and owner of the Hair Addict Salon. “It’s fun and exciting, and all eyes will be on you.” Just look at Dua Lipa, who has rocked the hue for a year now.

Whether or not you’re down for a vibe-shifting color, Patricia Nikole, a hair guru and Schwarzkopf Professional brand ambassador, says that warm tones are a total win for the months ahead. “The overall winter ’24 vibe will be warmth and richness — think gold and coppers that are beautiful and dimensional.”

If you’re craving something a bit more unexpected, know that cool-toned lavender is going to have its moment this season.

For some inspo, keep scrolling for winter’s 10 trendiest hair colors, according to experts.

1 Rich Chocolate Brown @khloekardashian This fall, Khloé Kardashian traded in her go-to blonde strands for a rich chocolate color — and she likely won’t be the only one to do so this season. “Chocolate brown is trending, with a focus on warm brown shades,” says Korab.

2 Soft Girl Lavender Haze @alexis_hair__ Take a quick break from the more expected warm tones with a cool-toned hue that’s sure to turn heads. “One unexpected hair color trend that I have been loving lately is muted lavender,” says Korab. “It offers a soft, dreamy look with a touch of whimsy that's both unique and wearable without being overly bold.” Megan Thee Stallion recently popped out with lavender tresses, complete with pastel pink money pieces.

3 Sultry Cherry Coke @dualipa Cherry coke has been one of the beauty industry’s top-trending hair colors for nearly two years now, and its influence is not dying down anytime soon. “Rich red hair with brown undertones adds warmth and intensity, creating a sultry, moody feel perfect for the season,” says Korab. Cleveland agrees and recommends going for it if you’ve been thinking about trying the look.

4 Low-Key Caramel Balayage @theestallion For the low-maintenance folks who keep their hair appointments to a minimum, a caramel-colored balayage is the lived-in look for you. “Warm caramel highlights over a rich brunette base gives a natural, sun-kissed effect,” says Nikole. “Especially during the winter season with all of the holidays on the calendar, this ‘painted hair’ look is perfect for anyone who loves a subtle glow — without the need for constant touch-ups.”

5 Luxe Mulberry @color_by_alisha While cherry coke hair has red undertones, mulberry is closer to a deep “berry girl” purple, and is set to trend throughout the winter season. “Deep mulberry is a rich, dark purple-red that feels bold, yet wearable,” says Nikole.

6 Amber Blonde @lindsaylohan For those still on the copper hair wave, consider opting for the soft girl version: amber-tinted blonde. “Blonde hair with a mix of golden and coppery hues will be trending for a radiant, winter glow,” says Nikole.

7 Icy Platinum Blonde @kendalljenner Many opt for darker hair colors during the winter, but icy shades of blonde are also a total vibe — just look at Kendall Jenner’s recent transformation. “Icy platinum blonde continues to be a standout for those seeking a bold, high-impact look as it offers a sleek and modern vibe,” says Korab. Pro tip: Nix brassiness at home with purple-tinted products, like the dae Violet Hour Purple Shampoo ($32) or the Moroccanoil Treatment Purple Hair Oil ($38).

8 Cool Girl Smoky Brunette @madisonbaileybabe Yet another cool-toned trend for the winter months, smoky — or ash — brunette is on the rise. “Smoky brunette is a deep, dimensional brown with subtle gray undertones,” says Nikole.

9 Peach-Perfect Blonde @wellahairuki For a more natural take on peach-colored hair, opt for this subtly dyed blonde with a peachy tint. “I’m really into peach blonde right now,” says Nikole. “The soft peach tones give off a modern, dreamy vibe.”