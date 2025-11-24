It’s cuffing season — you know, the time when even your most man-hating friend is suddenly shacked up (she’ll 100% blame it on the cold weather). But if you haven’t already secured your designated winter cuddle partner, don’t write off your Hallmark ending just yet. Enter: mistletoe makeup, the flirtiest holiday beauty trend that’s basically manifesting a meet-cute for you.

Mistletoe glam swaps out the usual metallic lids and razor-sharp wings for a cozier, more romantic winter vibe — or, as celebrity makeup artist Christian Briceno describes it, “intimate, flushed, and a little mischievous.” Think touchable dewy skin, a hint of micro-shimmer on the eyes, draped red or pink blush, and lips that suggest you’ve definitely been up to something.

The result lands in the sweet spot between “I’m cold” cheeks and a just-been-kissed pout. Everything should feel soft, warm, and a little blurry — like imagining yourself through the rose-tinted glasses of someone falling in love. No wonder mistletoe makeup is becoming the unofficial beauty uniform of holiday situationships.

The “Mistletoe Makeup” Breakdown

Say goodbye to your brushes. This trend is all about lived-in color, applied with your fingers. And, according to Briceno, that starts at the cheeks.

“Red blush gives the most believable ‘I just came in from the cold’ flush,” says Briceno. His go-tos? Rare Beauty’s Grateful, Saie’s Spicy, and Mineral Fusion’s Berry Glow. But if your vibe is more cozy than windswept, he suggests reaching for a pink pigment — like Dior’s 001 Pink or Rose Inc’s Hibiscus — instead.

The one non-negotiable here? Blush placement. Briceno emphasizes “keeping it high on the cheeks and slightly across the nose bridge.” Cream and liquid formulas seal the deal as they melt into the skin and make everything look naturally flushed.

While the cheeks set the mood, your lips are the main character. And, yes, Briceno says you can absolutely use liner with a blurred lip — you just have to rethink it.

Pick a liner one shade deeper than your natural lip tone, sketch slightly inside your natural border, and tap outward until the shape looks softly melted. “The key is diffusion,” he says, “The lips should look bitten rather than painted on.” To finish, lightly dab on a velvety matte formula and repeat the blotting process to diffuse the pigment. The goal isn’t glossy — it’s smudged, like a suggestive wink that someone may have stolen a bit of your lip product.

Keep the rest of the makeup minimal, using a lightweight skin tint and soft-focus finish. Go without eyeliner for this one, and use mascara sparingly. Just a dash of translucent shimmer across the lids is more than enough to get (and keep) their attention.

The Soft & Flirty Aesthetic

Holiday glam normally goes big with metallic lids, dramatic wings, and carved-out cheekbones. But mistletoe makeup is demure. “The shine is subtle, the edges are blurred, and the skin looks alive rather than highlighted,” says Briceno. It channels the innocence of a first kiss — like “shy girl” blush, but for the person who gets excited talking to their crush.

Plus, thanks to the season’s obsession with monochrome tones, the whole look feels approachable, wearable, and quietly magnetic.

Clearly, mistletoe makeup is designed to draw people in, not show off. And honestly? The only issue will be finding enough mistletoe to go around.