Taylor Swift is officially in her showgirl era. Upon the announcement of her upcoming album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on Aug. 12, the singer left the sepia-toned aesthetic of The Tortured Poets Department behind for something brighter, more bedazzled, and 100% orange.

Swifties didn’t waste a second. Fans around the world immediately embraced the peachy-hued aesthetic, translating it into outfits, accessories, and, of course, social media feeds full of orange inspo. Even the singer’s bestie Selena Gomez got on board, incorporating orange shades into her wardrobe in a show of support.

For those who can’t — or won’t — go full-orange in their wardrobe, there’s a simpler way to add some showgirl flair to your day-to-day look: nail art. From citrusy shades of polish to gilded metallic designs and fabulously blinged-out tips, the upcoming era brings with it a well of manicure inspiration.

Keep scrolling for 13 The Life Of A Showgirl-inspired nail designs that will absolutely entrance any audience.

1 In Our Orange Era Instagram/@morbidlymanicured Sorry, Elle Woods, but whoever said orange is the new pink might’ve been onto something. The aesthetic for Swift’s upcoming album is fully citrus-hued, and rocking glittery tips in the shade is a simple way to pay homage.

2 Showgirl Aura Instagram/@brushedbyb_ Some people have it, some people don’t — but these nails certainly possess the unmistakable energy of a star. This set combines the two defining shades of the Showgirl era, orange and mint green, in an aura design that subtly transitions from one color to the next.

3 Glitter On The Stage Instagram/@glossy_haus A true showgirl is always leaving a bit of sparkle in her wake. These nails use varying shades of orange and green along with different textures of glittery polish on each finger to create a dazzling effect.

4 Gilded Mint Instagram/@nolas.nails Tapping into the golden age inspirations of the album, this manicure is pure luxury. Intricate metallic details paired with a mint green base make it feel like a set made for swinging from the chandeliers of vintage Vegas venues.

5 Star Of The Show Instagram/@gvannanails Let your nails take center stage. This design adds a subtle touch of orange via a brightly colored star centered over a nude base coat. The real standout of this mani, however, is the gilded gold tips.

6 Best Believe She’s Bejeweled Instagram/@decenails “Bejeweled” might be from the Midnights album, but this set is totally giving The Life Of A Showgirl vibes. Make the whole place shimmer with these simple nails, encrusted with rainbow gems and tiny sequins.

7 Actually Romantic Instagram/@chibimoon.nails This mani channels a romantic, seaside vibe while staying true to the album’s orange-hued glamour. The highlight? 3D ombré seashells adorned with tiny pearls at the base.

8 Cover-Worthy Instagram/@heygreatnails For a mani that brings the Showgirl cover art to your fingertips, try an orange-and-mint aura design with sparkling silver details echoing Swift’s glamorous costume. Add an accent nail to mimic the water she’s lying in. Perfect for concert-going vibes — if Swift takes the album on tour.

9 Opalite Instagram/@nailsthatlooklikepaintings If orange and green aren’t really your vibe, you can still step into your showgirl era with nails inspired by the third track, “Opalite.” This manicure uses opal flakes to capture the iridescent shimmer of the stone, along with dainty gold accents.

10 Secret Shimmer Instagram/@vettsystore A showgirl shines from every angle, just like this nail art design. Orange cat eye polish over a dark blue base creates a dreamy effect — like a glimpse of a sequined costume slinking past you in a dimly lit, backstage hallway.

11 Ophelia’s Pond Instagram/@gelnails_byhannah With Showgirl’s second track titled “The Fate Of Ophelia,” Swifties have theorized that the album’s cover art, featuring Swift floating in a sea green pool, might reference the doomed character. These nails encapsulate the same foamy waters, complete with gold flakes.

12 Butterfly Dreams Instagram/@polishedbygabbi As Swift’s twelfth album emerges from its cocoon, so will your nails. This design pairs sparkly, tangerine-colored polish with gold and white detailing to bring the wings of the monarch butterfly to your fingertips.