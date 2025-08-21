Nails
13 The Life Of A Showgirl-Inspired Nail Designs That Are So Glam
New era, new nails.
Taylor Swift is officially in her showgirl era. Upon the announcement of her upcoming album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on Aug. 12, the singer left the sepia-toned aesthetic of The Tortured Poets Department behind for something brighter, more bedazzled, and 100% orange.
Swifties didn’t waste a second. Fans around the world immediately embraced the peachy-hued aesthetic, translating it into outfits, accessories, and, of course, social media feeds full of orange inspo. Even the singer’s bestie Selena Gomez got on board, incorporating orange shades into her wardrobe in a show of support.
For those who can’t — or won’t — go full-orange in their wardrobe, there’s a simpler way to add some showgirl flair to your day-to-day look: nail art. From citrusy shades of polish to gilded metallic designs and fabulously blinged-out tips, the upcoming era brings with it a well of manicure inspiration.
Keep scrolling for 13 The Life Of A Showgirl-inspired nail designs that will absolutely entrance any audience.
1In Our Orange Era
Sorry, Elle Woods, but whoever said orange is the new pink might’ve been onto something. The aesthetic for Swift’s upcoming album is fully citrus-hued, and rocking glittery tips in the shade is a simple way to pay homage.
2Showgirl Aura
Some people have it, some people don’t — but these nails certainly possess the unmistakable energy of a star. This set combines the two defining shades of the Showgirl era, orange and mint green, in an aura design that subtly transitions from one color to the next.
3Glitter On The Stage
A true showgirl is always leaving a bit of sparkle in her wake. These nails use varying shades of orange and green along with different textures of glittery polish on each finger to create a dazzling effect.
4Gilded Mint
Tapping into the golden age inspirations of the album, this manicure is pure luxury. Intricate metallic details paired with a mint green base make it feel like a set made for swinging from the chandeliers of vintage Vegas venues.
5Star Of The Show
Let your nails take center stage. This design adds a subtle touch of orange via a brightly colored star centered over a nude base coat. The real standout of this mani, however, is the gilded gold tips.
6Best Believe She’s Bejeweled
“Bejeweled” might be from the Midnights album, but this set is totally giving The Life Of A Showgirl vibes. Make the whole place shimmer with these simple nails, encrusted with rainbow gems and tiny sequins.
7Actually Romantic
This mani channels a romantic, seaside vibe while staying true to the album’s orange-hued glamour. The highlight? 3D ombré seashells adorned with tiny pearls at the base.
8Cover-Worthy
For a mani that brings the Showgirl cover art to your fingertips, try an orange-and-mint aura design with sparkling silver details echoing Swift’s glamorous costume. Add an accent nail to mimic the water she’s lying in. Perfect for concert-going vibes — if Swift takes the album on tour.
9Opalite
If orange and green aren’t really your vibe, you can still step into your showgirl era with nails inspired by the third track, “Opalite.” This manicure uses opal flakes to capture the iridescent shimmer of the stone, along with dainty gold accents.
10Secret Shimmer
A showgirl shines from every angle, just like this nail art design. Orange cat eye polish over a dark blue base creates a dreamy effect — like a glimpse of a sequined costume slinking past you in a dimly lit, backstage hallway.
11Ophelia’s Pond
With Showgirl’s second track titled “The Fate Of Ophelia,” Swifties have theorized that the album’s cover art, featuring Swift floating in a sea green pool, might reference the doomed character. These nails encapsulate the same foamy waters, complete with gold flakes.
12Butterfly Dreams
As Swift’s twelfth album emerges from its cocoon, so will your nails. This design pairs sparkly, tangerine-colored polish with gold and white detailing to bring the wings of the monarch butterfly to your fingertips.
13Wi$h Li$t
A life in this biz is all about opulence, and this press-on set captures that perfectly. The album’s designated colors are adorned with pearls, gold beads, and gems, plus a ruby red heart in the center of a mint green nail. To quote Swift’s upcoming eighth track, these nails are certainly going on my “Wi$h Li$t.”