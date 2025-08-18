Nobody is a bigger Swiftie than Selena Gomez. The actor-singer has been BFFs with Taylor Swift since the mid-2000s, when they both dated one of the Jonas Brothers. “She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other,” Gomez said on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast. Ever since, the duo has been thick as thieves and supportive of each other’s careers.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that as soon as Swift announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and confirmed that orange is the new era’s color, Gomez hopped on board. On Aug. 16, she shared an Instagram slideshow with a few particularly Swift-inspired looks, including one that subtly embraced Showgirl orange.

Selena’s Showgirl Slip Dress

In the first slide of her Instagram post, Gomez shared a mirror selfie from a cozy bedroom (with How I Met Your Mother playing in the background), and co-signed Showgirl orange with her own sultry look. She wore a lingerie-inspired lilac-hued slip dress, featuring an uber-short hem, orange lace trim lining the collar, and a small leg slit with matching lace.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Given that she was literally in her bedroom, Gomez ditched most of her accessories, save for a pair of orange reading glasses — plus her engagement ring from fiancé Benny Blanco, of course.

Selena’s Lingerie Robe

Promoting her makeup brand Rare Beauty, Gomez posed with some new products wearing a lingerie-coded ruffled robe, featuring semi-sheer pleated fabric, string ties at her hips, and an uber-short hem.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Selena’s Swift-Coded Fur Coat

Gomez also showcased her Showgirl spirit with a decidedly more glamorous ensemble, but instead of an orange hue, she went for a more “Lavender Haze”-coded look. For a rooftop soiree, she wore a luxe lavender fur coat, not unlike the one Swift wore on the Eras Tour. However, Gomez’s coat featured a cropped hem and even more voluminous sleeves.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

She paired her coat with bold metallic purple sequined leggings, which matched the oversized T-shirts that Swift wore under her fur coat while performing “Lavender Haze.” Clearly, Gomez was inspired by the Eras Tour — but frankly, who hasn’t been?