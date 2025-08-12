Taylor Swift Announces New Album, The Life Of A Showgirl

TS12 is almost upon us. On Aug. 12, Taylor Swift announced the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The singer unveiled her new album on her official website, posting a three-hour countdown ending right at 12:12 a.m. ET.

On Instagram, Swift also shared a clip of her announcing the album’s title on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast. As fans previously suspected, Swift will appear on the next episode to talk about her new project. The episode will be posted on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET, with the date and time matching both Swift’s lucky number 13 and Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs number 87.

In the teaser, Swift shows the Kelce brothers the album cover — which was censored — signaling that she might make her grand reveal during the podcast. “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” she proudly declared, which made Jason scream. “TS12!” Travis yelled in response.

Fans can now pre-order The Life of a Showgirl on Swift’s official store, where the album cover is also kept protected with a stock image of a lock. The official release date will also be announced at a later date, though Swift’s store states that the vinyl, CD, and cassette will ship before Oct. 13, which means that the likeliest release date is Friday, Oct. 10.

TS12 Easter Eggs

Swift has been laying Easter eggs pointing to her 12th album for months, starting at the 2025 Grammys, where she wore a pair of ruby earrings with exactly 12 stones. In May, she wrote a letter proudly announcing that she now owns the masters of her first six albums, and spelled the word “this” in the first paragraph with exactly 12 i’s.

In the days leading up to her announcement, Swift’s official fan account, Taylor Nation, shared exactly 12 orange Eras Tour looks on social media, captioning the post, “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…,’” along with a flaming heart emoji. Swifties took this as confirmation that Swift’s 12th album was imminent, and the era’s color would be orange, as fans have long expected.