The angelic energy of Libra season is nearly behind us — and in its place, Scorpio SZN is finally here, and will reign from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21.

While Librans are known to be quite balanced and diplomatic by nature, Scorpios are water signs that are beloved for their passion, loyalty, and intense intuition. Ruled by the planet Pluto, which owns depth and power, Scorpios are represented by the sharp-tailed scorpion — which is undoubtedly a nod to their stubborn (and at times secretive) selves.

Aesthetically, a Scorpio is best described as dark and mysterious — and when it comes to their nails, they tend to lean towards endlessly daring polish hues to match, like pure black, rich burgundy, blood red, and the like.

When they opt for intricate nail art designs, they might try a unique barbed wire vibe, black-on-black French tips, or simply rep their sign with some scorpion art akin to cool girl tattoos. For some mani (and pedi) inspo, just take a look at Scorpio queen Shailene Woodley’s most recent gothcore set.

Whether you have Scorpio placements in your natal chart or simply want to embrace the vibes, here are 12 nail design ideas inspired by the zodiac sign.

Intricate Scorpion Tattoo Art

In recent months, tattoo nail art — which is meant to look like literal ink designs on your mani — has been major, with celebs like Camila Cabello trying out the vibe. This Scorpio-inspired take on the trend is perfect for the coming weeks.

Luxe Chocolate Brown Croc Print

Carrying around your fave dark chocolate brown crocodile print handbag for the fall months? These luxe croc print nails will not only match your purse but also go with the water sign’s overall aesthetic.

Witchy Purple Aura Art

Given that Scorpio season takes place right in the heart of the spookiest months of the year, it makes sense to try some purple aura art for a seriously witchy set of tips.

Cozy Warm-Toned Swirls

Like a comforting hot latte on a chilly autumn morning, these warm-toned marbled swirls feel seriously perfect for fall’s Scorpio season.

Minimal Black Micro French Tips

For the manicure minimalists who still want to embrace the mysterious energy of a Scorpio, try replacing your go-to white micro French tips with a shade of glossy black instead.

Dark Coquette Bow-Covered Cherries

For the coquettish girlies who also want a bit of that Scorpio-inspired mystery, these burgundy Frenchies with sultry cherries and 3D ribbon adornments balance adorable and dark vibes.

Spooky Scorpio SZN Design

This “more is more” set of nails is perfect for the Scorpio-ruled weeks with its black, gold, and neutral color palette and spooky SZN symbols.

Blood Red Barbed Wire Stilettos

Blood red is a polish that *screams* Scorpio — and adding silver-hued barbed wire details to each nail creates some serious drama, too.

Topaz-Inspired Adornments

ICYWW, topaz is the gemstone associated with Scorpios, making this caramel and gold-colored nail design a perfect match for the next few weeks.

Gothic Birth Year Numbers

Represent your birth year with some very Scorpio-coded, extra-large numbers painted in a gothic font. Let the birthday celebrations officially begin...

Monochromatic Black Frenchies

With both glossy and matte polish finishes that feel luxe and leather-inspired, try adorning your nails in monochromatic black-on-black Frenchies.

Gilded Celestial Details

Elevate your signature neutral mannequin manicure with some gilded celestial designs (that include the Scorpio symbol and some stars).