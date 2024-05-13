Camila Cabello has ushered in a brand new era, both musically and by way of her look. Not only is she dropping a new album, titled C, XOXO, on June 28, but she’s serving some *major* summer beauty inspo in the process.

For starters, the former brunette is now a near-platinum blonde. She traded her espresso strands for a full head of bleached highlights that allow her natural roots to peek through, and recently wiped her Instagram feed so that her old brown-haired alter ego is nowhere to be found.

All of her new pics give off a decided party girl vibe (a potential hint at what’s to come with the album?!) but one beauty moment in particular caught our eye: On the heels of her new single with Lil Nas X named “He Knows,” the singer debuted what might just be her coolest manicure yet.

Camila Cabello’s Tattoo Nail Art

On May 12, Cabello posted a series of photos to the ’gram documenting her wild night out with Lil Nas X. She wore a skin-tight black latex mini dress, and finished off her sultry look with some seriously edgy nail art.

Taking a page out of her collaborator’s Met Gala manicure book, Cabello embraced the “clear manicure” trend by extending her natural nails with super-sized, coffin-shaped tips. She decorated her XL claws in a patchwork of black nail tattoos that included stars, a gothic cross, flames, a dripping Chanel logo, and more.

Adding a bit of unexpected sparkle, there was an asymmetrical 3D rhinestone adorned just on her pinky finger.

To create the ink-inspired look, Cabello tapped celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who has not only worked with the star in the past, but frequently works with Jennifer Lopez (who also loves a clear-mani moment), Selena Gomez, and more.

Ink-Inspired Manicures Are *It* RN

Cabello may be the latest A-lister to rock a set of tattoo nails, but she isn’t the only celeb who’s brought this type of unconventional (and extremely cool) art to our attention: Megan Fox recently wore a similar look that featured a combination of black snakes, upside-down crosses, and crescent moons on top of fiery red polish.

If you’re a fan of the look, you’re in luck: DIYing it is as simple as investing in some tattoo-inspired nail stickers. For those looking for something in the same realm as Cabello’s art, Lights Laquer’s Black Ink Tattoos ($7) are the perfect pick. For something with a bit more pizzaz, try Le Mini Macaron’s zodiac-inspired gold stickers.

Now Alexa, play “I LUV IT” by Camila.