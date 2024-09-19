Say goodbye to earthy Virgo season — because the angelic vibes of Libra season are here, and will continue to reign from Sept. 23 through Oct. 22.

Libras are air signs that are charming, balanced, and adore a classically beautiful aesthetic. Ruled by the planet Venus, which owns love and serenity, their romantic energy truly shines and adds to their innate beauty and charisma. These folks are represented by the balanced scales, which symbolize their natural fairness and diplomacy.

Aesthetically, Libras are all things soft — so they love airy nail polish colors like pale pink, pastel blue, sweet lavender, and cloud-like whites and creams. When they opt for nail art, traditional French (or micro French) tips are likely a go-to, along with romantic motifs like delicate ribbons, clouds, marbled designs, and fluttering butterfly wings.

For some mani inspo, look to Libra queen Bella Hadid’s recent soft lavender chrome nails, or October-born Kim Kardashian’s strawberry milk set.

Whether you’re a tried-and-true Libra or simply want to embrace the season’s vibes, here are 12 nail design ideas inspired by the zodiac sign.

Holographic Butterfly Wings

These delicate butterfly wings are made all the more lovely with their sheer pink holographic polish.

Pale Pink Aura Nails

If you prefer a more subtle manicure that can match your entire wardrobe, these soft pink and cream aura nails are a total vibe.

Crystal Clear 3D Details

Instantly elevate an already “more is more” set with crystal clear 3D details that add a unique, cool girl texture to your colorful tips.

White Marble Mani

Stay minimalist with a luxurious twist via an understated white marbled design that looks like quartz crystals IRL.

Simplistic Libra Symbol

Show your Libra love by adorning some warm-toned neutral nails with the sign’s symbol and constellation in a gold chrome hue.

Pretty Pastel Clouds

Those with their sun placed in Libra are particularly obsessed with pastel shades of lavender and pink, making this cloud-adorned set a dream.

Understated Abstract Frenchies

Add a stunning modern flair to the celeb-loved French manicure by adding abstract lines and swirls to your tips.

Coquette Ribbons

Pink ribbons are a sweet and trendy nail art choice, and these realistic, ultra-detailed bows scream Libra season.

Pink Micro French Tips

If you’re a total lover of traditional micro Frenchies but still want a little Libran touch, trade in the typical white tip for your fave shade of pink.

Dreamy Cloud-Like Swirls

Honor the air sign’s heavenly aesthetic with this calming, cloud-like watercolor design painted in shades of dusty blue.

Heavenly White Chrome

Going for a classic white chrome — or glazed frosted donut — manicure is sure to give off that charming Libra energy.

Minimalistic Celestial Stars

No matter your sign, the easiest way to celebrate Libra SZN is with some gorgeous celestial stars all over your fave minimalistic nail polish shade.