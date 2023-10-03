Vision boarding isn’t just a fun activity you can do with friends — it’s also an effective way to manifest your dream life. Surrounding yourself with photos of your desires helps you visualize and clarify those intentions. Whether you hope to attract an abundance of wealth or meet the love of your life on your next vacation, manifestation vision boarding can help you achieve your wildest dreams and you don’t even have to be artsy to make it happen.

If you’re still waiting for the manifestations from that vision board you made back in 2015 to come true, you might be skeptical of the practice altogether. But as TikToker Andrea Casanova (@latinapreneur) points out, making a vision board will only get you so far — you have to back it up with mindful thinking. In order to effectively manifest while vision boarding, you’ll need to identify your true intentions so you can get a better understanding of what it is you’re working toward. According to this video from January 2023, Casanova has found success by categorizing the areas of life they plan to improve (relationships, finances, career), and then creating affirmations tailored to what they want to achieve in each area. For example, “I make [a] positive impact on millions of people every day” was the affirmation the creator developed to reflect their goal of growing their follower count.

How To Make A Manifestation Vision Board

After setting your intentions, you can use any software that lets you create a digital scrapbook to paste together images like you would a collage to create your vision board. If you know your way around photo editing, you can even insert pictures of yourself or your name into specific images and headlines for even more definitive inspiration. Finally, when you’ve finished arranging your photos, make sure to paste the affirmation on top of the images to keep your manifestations top of mind every time you look at the collage.

Choosing Photos For A Vision Board

Because vision boards are a visual medium, you want to be extremely intentional about the imagery you use. That’s why TikTok user @haleyhoffmansmith believes it’s so crucial to choose images that actually depict what it is you want your life to look like, rather than relying on photos that simply represent those desires. “We have a tendency to cover our vision boards with pictures of things, not of our experiences of them,” the user says. Choosing the right pictures makes it easier to visualize what your life will be like when your dreams come true.

In a March 29 video, Hoffman Smith explained that our brains manifest through mental rehearsal since we’re unable to distinguish between real and imagined experiences. So when you choose pictures for your vision board, you want to make sure you’re opting for photos that make the imagined experience seem “so real and so convincing that it builds out a good, thick neural pathway in the brain where it really believes this is your life,” per the creator. “The more your brain believes it, the more you attract it.”

Using the example of manifesting a ride on a yacht to explain how we should all be curating our vision boards, Smith explains that yacht riders don’t typically fixate on the exterior of the boat when recounting their experience. Instead, they’re likely more inclined to remember what it is they did on the yacht, like attending a beautiful sunset dinner on the deck of the boat — that’s the sort of picture that belongs on a manifestation vision board.

Of course, it’s not always easy to find images of a moonlit meal on a yacht. As a workaround, you can use screenshots from TikToks that have that real-life feel or use Pinterest as a resource as well. Happy manifesting.