There’s only so much self-reflection you can do on your own before you need to call in the help of a professional, especially when it involves your aura. Like a spiritual therapist, mediums, and psychics can see the colors and energies floating around you and decipher what it all means.

That’s why I jumped at the chance to get an aura reading from Elizabeth April, a clairvoyant, intuitive psychic, and best-selling author. When we met on Zoom I had questions ready to go and no idea what to expect. Would she ask me to stand against a white wall so she could see my aura, TikTok-style? Would she have a crystal ball or tea leaves in front of her? As it turns out, she was relaxing at home in her sweatshirt, just like me. We were two gals talking about energies and past lives, and plenty of thought-provoking info came up.

To start my aura reading Elizabeth asked me to say my full name aloud three times. This gave her permission to “tap into” my aura. As a clairvoyant, Elizabeth can see out of her third eye, which is how she picks up on these energies, and she’s also a past-life regressionist, which is how she makes sense of it all. As someone who often feels stuck and out of sorts — almost on a cosmic level — I was locked in and ready to learn more about myself.

What Is An Aura Reading Like?

An aura is an energy field that surrounds you, like a frequency or a vibe. Everyone has an aura, and it can also change colors over time. During an aura reading, a psychic looks at your energy — for Elizabeth it appears as a color that envelops your body — and then they decipher what it means.

“Right away when I tap into your aura I get this really beautiful green color that comes to me, almost like a nice, forest-y green,” she said. “The green energy is related to your heart chakra, and this is all about your divine masculine energy. So that’s your logical, analytical, and your problem-solving mindset. You’re definitely an observer and an information-gatherer.”

This felt spot on for me as a writer and chronic over-thinker, but I later asked Elizabeth to clarify the meaning of masculine energy. “It just means you’re an old soul,” she said. “[In this sense,] masculine isn’t the ego, aggressive, assertive. It’s [an energy] you’ve had since you were a child. You sit back. You know things. That’s a naturally masculine energy.”

Elizabeth also spotted a small pink light shining through, which she said was my divine feminine energy. “The divine feminine is all about your compassion, your empathic qualities, and your healer qualities,” she explained. The presence of this pink light means I’m tapped into my emotions and am super sensitive, which — as a big-time crier — did not come as a shock.

This energy was smaller, though, because I apparently have a hard time balancing my masculine and feminine energies, and an even harder time giving back to myself. “You’re always putting yourself last, but... for the past two or so years, you were finally like, ‘OK, I’ve got to figure this out. What do I need?’”

This part of my reading felt so validating. It’s true that for the past few years I’ve been saying no to things, lying low, and embracing my introverted side. It’s been a huge stress for me, however, because I feel boring or too low-energy, especially when I cancel on my friends. But apparently this is exactly what I need to do.

Karma & The “Interim” Stage

According to Elizabeth, I’ve been in a cocoon, or interim period, as she calls it, since around 2021. Amazingly, this is exactly when my energy shifted from go-go-go to “Eh, I think I’ll stay home.”

Throughout this period, she said I’ve been letting go of the things that no longer serve me and cutting ties with the people and places that don’t align. After a life of holding space for others and putting them first, I’ve also been focusing on my own needs. While I haven’t nailed that skill just yet, she said I’m well on my way to getting there.

Elizabeth recommended I continue listening to my needs throughout the rest of 2024, which I took as a sign from the universe to bed rot whenever I want. If I were to try to do anything big or make any major changes right now, she said I’d probably hit a wall.

That’s because this part of my life is about tying up the end of a karmic cycle. The fact I have both green and pink in my aura, as well as a wash of indigo down my back, is an indication that I’ve lived many lives and I’m currently processing everything that happened to me. “I want to say in 2024 and moving into 2025, you’re going to get into this more balanced approach to both of these energies, which is really great,” April said.

By the end of 2024, I should be out of this karmic cycle, and that’s when the more outgoing parts of my personality will kick back in. “What you’re going to feel in 2025 is this fresh, new energy, almost like a weight has been lifted,” she said. “Your [past-life lesson] has to karmically move through you, and then 2025 should bring new opportunities, new energy, new people, and new relationships.”

Until then you can catch me listening to myself, practicing self-compassion, and perfecting the art of relaxing and hanging out.