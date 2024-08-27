When Brooke Devard moved from her lifelong home of New York to the sunny hills of Los Angeles in 2022, something changed in her on a cellular level. “Suddenly I found myself taking long hikes in the afternoon, enjoying matcha tea in my orchard as I worked outside, and simply taking deeper breaths and breathing more intentionally,” she tells Bustle. This newfound ease and communion with nature is partly what led the founder and host of the popular Naked Beauty podcast to her newest venture: fragrance. Devard, who has previously documented DIY-ing her own homegrown concoctions on Instagram, has always had a love for perfume — but it wasn’t until the noses at Modern Magic got in touch with her that she realized she could could turn her passion into a physical product others could enjoy. “They had the infrastructure and I had the vision, so it was a perfect match,” she says.

The result is a fresh, neroli-based scent inspired by quiet mornings in the orange groves of Los Angeles. Unlike some of the more attention-grabbing, sugary-sweet fragrances making the rounds about on #PerfumeTok, the Naked Beauty fragrance eschews gourmand notes for fresh florals and musky woods. A spritz is meant to evoke a feeling of grounding and calm — “like a deep exhale,” says Devard. “That feeling when you’re fresh out of the shower, you’re well moisturized and you’re going into your day feeling comfortable in your skin — that’s the moment I want people to reach for Naked Beauty.”

Ahead, Devard shares the first fragrance she ever bought, why she prefers floral notes over “sexy date night fragrances,” and how a green tea note can change everything.

Naked Beauty

What was it like developing a fragrance for the first time?

“Working with the talented noses and perfumers at Modern Magic taught me so much about the art and science of developing fragrance. The most beautiful note in the world can be ruined if it’s not balanced properly. Similarly, something that feels quite ordinary, like cedarwood, can be elevated to the sublime when paired with a delicate neroli.”

What was the first perfume you ever bought?

“Cashmere Mist by Donna Karan. It came in a duo with the Cashmere Mist deodorant, which I’m still loyal to 20 years later! I no longer wear the fragrance, but when I put the notes of the Naked Beauty fragrance next to Cashmere Mist, there are so many similarities: a bergamot top note and that warm musk, sandalwood and amber in the drydown. They’re both comforting scents with a creaminess that bring me a sense of peace and stillness.

Over the years, I’ve tried to be the sexy date night fragrance girl but I find those often give me headaches or just feel too cloying over time. I find myself reaching for fragrances that allow me to breathe more deeply and feel like an elevated version of myself, rather than overwhelm me.”

What does Los Angeles smell like to you?

“In the springtime, the orange trees in our backyard flower and the scent of the orange blossoms is so heavenly; I knew I wanted that to be a core element of the fragrance. Bergamot and neroli are beautiful compliments to orange blossoms and together, they create the top notes of the fragrance for an instant spark of happiness. I wanted the fragrance to feel grounded, so adding woody notes like cedarwood and sandalwood rounded out those citrus elements perfectly. The amber and musk in the drydown add a warm creaminess to the scent that gives me so much comfort.

The green tea was the last note we added in our final round of testing and it really brought the fragrance to such a special and unique place. It was the perfect encapsulation of those mornings I spent under the blossoming orange tree sipping my matcha. The final factor that sets the Naked Beauty fragrance apart is the inclusion of Iso E Super — a note that renders the fragrance different on every single person who wears it because it interacts with everyone’s body chemistry slightly differently.

Naked Beauty

When you think of your life in NYC, what scent comes to mind?

“Moving beyond the literal, New York to me smells like energy. The city pulses with energy that’s so palpable from the moment you step out the door. If I were to create a fragrance based on NYC, I would take inspiration from all of the factors you encounter throughout your day — fresh flowers that line the deli sidewalk displays, the craft cocktails with exotic fruits you can enjoy at luxury hotel bars, the coffee that seems to fuel everyone.”

Of all the fragrance notes, neroli feels like the star — what does that note mean to you?

“Neroli was one of the essential oils I fell in love with as I was making my own fragrances. It’s just incredibly uplifting. I still sprinkle drops of my essential neroli oil in the shower for the ultimate steam aromatherapy experience. It feels so fresh and so positive.”

What emotions do you hope the Naked Beauty fragrance sparks in anyone who wears it?

“The confidence to be their best self. To be entirely self-possessed in their own body and feel confident in the direction that their dreams are leading them towards. That’s been my story over these past two years: moving to a new city, taking on a new career, and embracing a slower pace of life. I want people to spray this fragrance on and feel relaxed, at ease and instilled with quiet confidence.”

How was creating a fragrance similar or different to creating a podcast?

“I’ve been interviewing people about their personal relationship with beauty for eight years now. I am naturally drawn to storytelling and I feel fragrance is such a rich area for communicating who we are. I love smelling other people and seeing how their choice in fragrance communicates something about their personality.

Creating a podcast is all about getting to the heart of who someone truly is, what motivates them and how can I help them tell their story in a way that inspires other people. Ultimately, creating a fragrance is the same — you’re crafting a vehicle that allows the wearer to express something about themselves and tell their story to anyone who comes in their path.”