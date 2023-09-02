If you’re applying your sunscreen first thing in the morning and then going about your day, your skin probably isn’t as protected as you think. That’s because you’re actually meant to reapply your sunscreen every two hours, rain or shine (according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, up to 80% of the sun’s UV rays still reach you when it’s cloudy out). And even though SPF formulas have come a long way, it’s still less than ideal to be slathering sunscreen lotion on top of a full face of makeup. And that’s precisely why Naked Sundays created its SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up. The award-winning, multi-tasking product offers the ability to invisibly refresh your SPF while also helping to lock your makeup in place, and it’s temporarily 15% off on the brand’s site when you use the code ‘LABORDAY15’ at check out.

Ready to up your sunscreen game? Scroll ahead to learn more about the viral sunscreen mist (including why it’s a favorite of Kardashian makeup artist, Ariel Tejada). Plus, find out how you can save on more best-selling products from Naked Sundays.

SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up

The product that started it all, Naked Sundays’ SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist was created by an Australian news reporter who struggled with finding a sunscreen she could use while on the job outdoors that wouldn’t mess with her camera-ready makeup. This clever sunscreen mist was born, and it quickly became a favorite across social media and among makeup artists like Ariel Tejada, Kylie Jenner’s longtime makeup artist.

In addition to helping your makeup last longer and giving your morning sunscreen a boost (without leaving behind a trace of white cast), the SPF mist is infused with hyaluronic acid, watermelon seed extract, vitamin E, and vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum to restore moisture and provide antioxidant protection (which further shields your skin from environmental aggressors). It’s also cruelty-free and vegan (as are all of the products from the brand), and because the SPF mist is noncomedogenic, it won’t clog your pores or contribute to breakouts.

More Naked Sundays Products To Try

If you want to stock up on sunscreen for the year(s) ahead, check out some other best-sellers from the brand — which are 15% off when you use code ‘LABORDAY15’ from August 31 to September 6.

SPF 50 Golden Glow Body Sunscreen

When you want a body sunscreen that also adds a hint of shimmery color to your skin, Naked Sundays Golden Glow Body Sunscreen is up to the task. A Bustle Beauty Award winner, the SPF 50 formula uses chemical sunscreen filters to protect against UVA and UVB rays, as well as green tea leaf extract, which contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. “It also doesn’t transfer onto clothes (or swimsuits) once it dries down, which makes it perfect for the beach,” Bustle’s executive beauty director, Faith Xue, has said of the fragrance-free sunscreen.

SPF 50 Glow Balm

The brand’s SPF Glow Balms are another favorite of makeup artist Ariel Tejada — and they’re also a multi-purpose product. For broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, the balms include the mineral sunscreen filter zinc oxide, but they also serve as a makeup stick that imparts a wash of color wherever you swipe the creamy, cocoa seed butter-infused formula. Pictured here in Espresso Martini, a sheer bronze that can serve as your contour, eyeshadow, or even blush, the Glow Balm is also available in Champagne for your highlighter and Rosé for a flush of pink (or you can try them all out with the Trio Set).

SPF 50 Glow + Go Lip Oil

There aren’t a ton of options when it comes to SPF for your lips, and typically, you’ll only find balm formulas that are entirely clear (and sometimes chalky, TBH). And while it can be tempting to forgo an SPF-infused lip product altogether, the American Academy of Dermatology Association confirms that since skin cancer can form on the lips, sunscreen is essential. That’s where Naked Sundays’ SPF 50 Glow + Go Lip Oil comes in. It’s a lip oil first and foremost, with a hydrating formula that includes conditioning and antioxidant-rich ingredients like watermelon extract, raspberry seed oil, and tomato extract, but it also provides SPF 50 protection. The Cherry Pie shade featured here coats lips in an ultra-sheer tint of red gloss that isn’t sticky (and doesn’t have that weird sunscreen taste either), but it’s also available in sheer pink Watermelon, nude Salted Caramel, and clear Coconut options, too.